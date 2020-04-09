TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5

TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5

The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart.

This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes:

  • Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions
  • Calculating trade volume in lots
  • Displaying the Risk-to-Reward (R/R) ratio for better decision-making
  • Showing the countdown to the next candle (Time to the next bar) to support timely execution

 

Indicator Specifications

Category

Details

Type

Trading Tool – Capital Management – Risk Management

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Beginner

Indicator Type

Risk and Capital Management

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping – Intraday – Medium Term – Long Term

Market

All Markets

 

Indicator Overview

TP and SL levels can be created on the chart in two ways:

  • Manually adjusting the lines
  • Entering the desired Risk-to-Reward (R/R) ratio in the calculator box

The indicator displays three main levels on the chart:

  • Green line: Take Profit (TP)
  • Red line: Stop Loss (SL)
  • Gray line: Open Position

 

Indicator Performance in an Uptrend

In the NZD/USD chart on the 30-minute timeframe, the indicator shows how TP and SL levels are positioned during an uptrend.

  • The gray line marks the entry point
  • The green line indicates the TP level
  • The red line shows the SL level

The calculator panel provides key information such as the R/R ratio, the remaining time until the next candle, and the calculated trade volume.

 

Indicator Performance in a Downtrend

In the BNB/USD chart on the 1-hour timeframe, during a downtrend:

  • The TP level (green line) is placed below the Open Position line
  • The SL level (red line) is positioned above it

The calculator box continues to display essential details, including the countdown to the next candle, the R/R ratio, and the trade volume, helping traders manage capital more effectively.

 

Indicator Settings

The calculator box includes the following controls and options:

  • Light/Dark: Switch between display themes
  • Time to the next bar: Shows remaining candle time
  • Buy: Configure TP and SL for buy positions
  • Sell: Configure TP and SL for sell positions
  • Delete: Remove all TP and SL lines
  • R/R Rate: Adjust the risk-to-reward ratio
  • Lot Rate: Manually set the trade volume

 

Conclusion

The TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 simplifies the process of setting take profit and stop loss levels by providing clear, adjustable chart visuals along with detailed information in the calculator box. Whether adjusting lines manually or entering a preferred R/R value, traders can efficiently manage TP and SL levels for improved trading accuracy.

 

