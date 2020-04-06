RangeBreakPendingOrder

Range Break Pending Orders EA – Smart Automated Breakout Trading for MT5

Range Break Pending Orders EA is a powerful breakout trading system designed to catch explosive price movements the moment price breaks out of a time-defined range.

Whether you trade morning ranges, London Breakout, Asian Session Breakout, or volatility compression setups, this EA handles everything automatically:

  • Identifies price range using start and end time.
  • Places Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders.
  • Manages risk intelligently.
  • Cancels opposite orders instantly.
  • Adapts offsets to ATR.
  • Sends alerts when market bias changes

This EA brings consistency, discipline, and automation to your breakout strategy, eliminating missed trades and emotional decisions.


Why Choose This EA

1. Fully Automated Breakout Entries

Once the range time is set, the EA will automatically calculate the high/low levels and place breakout pending orders with perfect precision.

2. Smart Risk Management

Choose between:

  • Fixed Lot Size, or
  • Adaptive Auto-Lot based on Risk % and ATR volatility: The EA protects your account from oversized positions and unexpected market spikes.
3. ATR-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit

The EA adjusts SL and TP using ATR, ensuring your trades adapt to changing market conditions.

4. Automatic Order Cleanup

When one pending order triggers, the opposite one is instantly removed, reducing risk and avoiding double exposure.

5. Direction Bias Alerts

Receive notifications when trend bias flips from bullish to bearish or bearish to bullish.


Key Features

  • Automatic detection of your defined range

  • Buy Stop / Sell Stop breakout entries

  • ATR-based SL/TP for dynamic volatility adaptation

  • Spread protection and slippage filtering

  • Auto-cancel opposite pending order

  • Bias-change notifications

  • Tested with XAUUSD, supports all symbols and all timeframes

  • Risk-based position sizing or fixed lots

A simple but powerful EA with smart logic, whether you're a beginner or experienced trader, this EA gives you precision, automation, and consistency.


Input Parameters

Range Settings

  • StartHour, StartMinute
  • EndHour, EndMinute
  • BufferPoints

Risk / Money

  • UseAutoLot
  • RiskPercent
  • FixedLotSize
    ATR Settings
    • ATR_Period
    • ATR_Multiplier_SL
    • ATR_Multiplier_TP
    • Use_ATR_SLTP
      Stop Loss / Take Profit
      • SL_Points
      • TP_Points
        Safety Controls

        • DeleteOppositeOnTrigger

        The Range Break Pending Orders EA delivers consistent, disciplined, and professional-grade execution.
        No more hesitating! No more missed breakouts! No more over-risked positions! Let the EA do the work, while you focus on strategy and results.

        Early bird deal, price increases after every 10 downloads!!


        Trade Responsibly!!!


        Mais do autor
