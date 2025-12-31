Basket Toolkit
- Utilitários
- Tshidiso Ephraim Mpakanyane
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 16
Basket Toolkit is a professional multi-symbol trade and risk management tool for MetaTrader 5. It allows traders to detect, organize, visualize, and control trades as unified baskets, with advanced risk management features and a clean, interactive dashboard.
Key Features
1. Multi-Symbol Basket Management
- Detect manual trades, EA trades, or specific trades by magic number.
- Group trades from multiple symbols into unified baskets for centralized control.
- Supports both full account monitoring and individual symbol tracking.
2. Advanced Risk & Trade Control
- Unified Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and BreakEven applied at the basket level.
- Adjustable risk modes: Points, Percentage, or Money.
- Automatic basket closure when profit or loss thresholds are reached.
- Averaging support for SL and TP.
3. Grid & Basket Automation
- Optional grid support to manage additional entries intelligently.
- Maintains proper basket integrity, avoiding skipped positions or inconsistencies.
4. Interactive Dashboard
- Clean, professional GUI.
- Top-row global actions: close all profitable or losing trades.
- Basket-specific controls anchored at the bottom.
- Active basket list fills the main area with selectable rows.
- Live statistics: total baskets, total profit.
5. Safety & Account Protection
- Account-level stop-loss and max profit enforcement.
- Designed to prevent accidental overexposure or runaway grid losses.
- Intelligent position detection ensures no duplicate processing.
Key Benefits
- Consolidate multiple trades into a single actionable view.
- Reduce risk and protect your account automatically.
- Improve trade monitoring efficiency for manual or automated trading.
- Visual, easy-to-use interface that scales with chart size.
Who This Utility Is For
- Manual traders who want unified basket control.
- Multi-symbol strategies and portfolios.
- Grid or averaging systems seeking account-level risk safety.
Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Risk Mode
|Points •
|Determines how risk is calculated for each basket.
Options:
• Points — risk measured in points
• Percentage — risk measured as a % of account balance (%)
• Money — risk measured in account currency ($)
|Lot Size
|0.10
|Fixed lot size to use if manual lot sizing is selected.
|Slippage
|5
|Maximum allowed slippage in points for trade execution.
|Grid & Basket Risk Settings (set 0 to disable)
|Grid Step
|0
|Distance between grid levels in points/percentage/money.
|Basket StopLoss
|0
|Stop Loss applied at the basket level in points/percentage/money.
|Basket TakeProfit
|0
|Take Profit applied at the basket level in points/percentage/money.
|Trailing Stop
|0
|Trailing stop distance for the basket.
|Trailing Step
|0
|Step for trailing stop updates.
|Account Protection (set 0 to disable)
|Max Profit
|0.0 $
|Automatically closes basket trades when total profit exceeds this value.
|Max Loss
|0.0 $
|Automatically closes basket trades when total loss exceeds this value.
|Trade Detection
|Detect Manual Trades
|true
|Enables detection and management of manually opened trades.
|Detect by Magic Number
|false
|Only detect trades with the exact magic number.
|Magic Number
|12345
|Magic number to match if Detect by Magic Number is enabled.
|Averaging Options
|Averaging for StopLoss
|false
|Use the averaged basket price when calculating StopLoss.
|Averaging for TakeProfit
|false
|Use the averaged basket price when calculating TakeProfit.
|BreakEven Options
|Enable Basket BreakEven
|false
|Automatically adjust basket StopLoss to break-even when profitable.
|Locale & General
|Interface Language
|LOCALE_ENG
|Language used in the EA interface and logs.
|Symbols
|""
|Comma-separated list of symbols to monitor. Leave empty ("") for the current chart symbol.
Future Updates
Summary
- Basket Toolkit does not open trades automatically — it manages existing trades.
- Designed to work alongside other EAs or manual trading.
- Grid and averaging features are optional and configurable per basket.