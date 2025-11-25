Drawdown monitor for relaxed sleep
- Experts
- Marco Cesare Dezzani
- Versão: 1.7
- Atualizado: 26 dezembro 2025
This Drawdown Monitor allows you to sleep relaxed and avoid blowing up your accountDon't lose more money than you had planned !
This Free version can be used freely and without limitations on a demo account. You can set up and test all parameters, verify that the operation meets your needs, and then purchase the licensed version to use on your live account at this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156389
For any doubts, questions, or suggestions, do not hesitate to contact me
DD Monitor will constantly monitor every single open position and close it if the set safety limit is exceeded.
It is essential for all traders who use EAs that may not have been thoroughly tested or which use dangerous martingale or grid strategies that could suddenly increase your drawdown, resulting in your account being blown out if you are not constantly present.
Or more simply, if you want an additional security when the EA is trading with real money and you are not sure that it uses truly reliable capital protection strategies.
The price of this EA is negligible compared to the loss you would suffer if your account were blown out.
Technical Description
New powerful and useful monitoring functions have been added to this version of DD Monitor.
Above all, monitoring can be carried out for individual positions, which are closed individually when the set values are reached.
In addition, a total DD can be set which, if exceeded, closes all open positions.
An important option allows positions with a specific magic number to be excluded from the DD max. calculation. This allows general positions to be differentiated from those of a specific EA.
Monitoring is fast even if tick refreshing is slow, e.g., at certain times of the day or in situations of low market activity.
The DD Monitor can be dragged either onto the chart you use for manual trading or onto a separate chart if another EA is already present (see screenshots).
The currency pair and chart timeframe are both irrelevant.
Using this DD Monitor on Strategy Tester does not make sense.
List of parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|DD monitor mode
|Drawdown monitoring mode: percentage or absolute value:
true = drawdown percentage related to current equity
false = absolute value in currency
|Max. DD in percentage single positions
|DD max. considered for single positions, as percentage of the account equity
|Max. DD in currency single positions
|DD max. considered for single positions, as absolute value in current currency
|Max. total DD in %
|Total DD max. as percentage of the account equity - all positions except specified magic number
|Max. total DD in currency
|Total DD max. as absolute value in current currency - all positions except specified magic number
|Max. total DD in % - magic only
|Total DD max. as percentage of the account equity - only for the specified magic number
|Max. total DD in currency - magic only
|Total DD max. as absolute value in current currency - only for the specified magic number
|Pre-warning percentage
|If 25 is entered, a pre-warning is issued when the DD reaches 75% (25% before the position is closed)
|Specific magic number to monitor
|If a magic number is entered, open positions with this magic number are considered separately in the total DD
|E-mail notification
|Enable/disable pre-warning e-mail notification
|Prefix mail subject
|Prefix that will be indicated in the subject line of the e-mail to identify that it is a pre-warning from DD Monitor
|Alert notification
|Enable/disable pre-warning Alert notification (pop-up box)
|Sound notification
|Enable/disable pre-warning sound notification (only if Alert notification is disabled)
|Broker commission per lot in account currency
|Broker commissions per lot to be considered in the drawdown calculation
|Control panel X position
|Position in X of the Control Panel
|Control panel Y position
|Position in Y of the Control Panel
|Display actual values
|True = visualization of actual values
False = visualization of set values
|Background black
|The background of the chart will be all black.
Es una herramienta muy versátil y funcional que ayuda a controlar el riesgo de manera eficiente.Gracias y enhorabuena a su creador por un gran trabajo y más aún por compartirlo de manera tan generosa con la comunidad.