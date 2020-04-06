The Genesis VIP Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Its goal is to maximize profits while minimizing risks, using a combination of technical indicators and money management strategies. The advisor is flexible, customizable, and adaptable to various market conditions.

Genesis VIP should contain several built-in trading strategies based on:



Level Breakouts: Identifying key support and resistance levels and opening trades when they are broken through, with volume confirmation.



Capital and risk management.



Automatic lot size calculation: Depending on the deposit size and the specified risk per transaction.



Using Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP): Automatic placement of SL and TP based on volatility and support/resistance levels.



Trailing Stop: Automatically moves SL following the price to lock in profits.



Settings and parameters.



The advisor has a wide range of customizable parameters, allowing the user to optimize it to their preferences and market conditions:



Lot size (fixed or automatic).



Risk per transaction (as a percentage of the deposit).



SL and TP levels (in points or percentages).



Trading time.



A built-in news filter that temporarily pauses trading during important economic data releases, minimizing the impact of volatility on results.





Currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD)

Timeframe: M5 - H1

Minimum deposit: $300.

Account type: any account type, but it is better to use ECN and Raw spread accounts.

Leverage: Any

Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (recommended)



Backtesting: Ability to test the advisor on historical data with various settings.



Optimization: Built-in tools for automatic optimization of advisor parameters.



Interface: Convenient and intuitive interface for setting up and monitoring the advisor's operation.