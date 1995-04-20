FiboArrows

This indicator identifies market structure breakouts using ZigZag-based swing points and confirmation blocks. When price breaks above a bullish block or below a bearish block, it generates a BUY/SELL signal and automatically draws Fibonacci levels for entry, stop-loss, and targets.
Built-in alerts notify you instantly when a valid breakout forms, making it useful both as a stand-alone tool or as a powerful addition to any existing strategy.

Since this tool relies on ZigZag structure, some historical levels may recalculate as new highs or lows form. This is normal ZigZag behavior and does not affect real-time breakout alerts.
Mais do autor
LongTerm SupplyDemand
Meryem Sabir
Indicadores
Long-Term Supply Demand Indicator – Description The Long-Term Supply Demand Indicator is a professional MT4 tool designed for traders who want to track higher-timeframe support and resistance zones on lower timeframes. It identifies supply and demand areas formed on the H4 timeframe and displays them clearly on M15, M5, and M1 charts, giving traders a precise view of key market zones across multiple timeframes. The indicator provides alerts when a new supply or demand zone is formed, allowing
FREE
SupportResistancePro
Meryem Sabir
Indicadores
Support Resistance Pro – Indicator Description Support Resistance Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed for traders who rely on support–resistance–based strategies. Built for professional use, the indicator automatically identifies both newly formed and historical support and resistance levels with high accuracy. The indicator continuously scans market structure to display the most relevant zones. When a support or resistance level is broken, Support Resistance Pro instantly removes the inval
OrderBlockRetest
Meryem Sabir
Indicadores
OrderBlock Retest Alert – Indicator Description OrderBlock Retest Alert is an advanced MT4 indicator that identifies historical support and resistance zones and alerts traders when these levels are retested. It enables users to act on high-probability retest opportunities as they happen. The indicator automatically displays all valid historical support and resistance levels on the chart. Any level that is broken or invalidated is instantly removed, keeping your chart clean and focused on active
BOSS Scalper Propfirm
Meryem Sabir
Experts
Set file for recommended best settings: Here BOSS Scalper EA is a powerful and fully automated MT4 expert advisor, designed for traders seeking precision scalping on EURUSD H1 charts. Built with a specialized scalping strategy, this EA is optimized for both prop firm challenges and daily trading. The EA works efficiently with STP and ECN brokers and is designed for accounts with leverage of 1:100 or higher, requiring as little as $50 starting capital. It adapts to market conditions, managing
TrendFlower
Meryem Sabir
Indicadores
Trend Flower MT4 Indicator Trend Flower is a professional Buy & Sell signal indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It generates precise entry signals with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels , allowing traders to act with clarity, discipline, and confidence. Main Features True Non-Repaint Signals All Buy and Sell signals are confirmed at candle close and never change, repaint, or disappear . What you see on the chart is exactly what happened. Exact Buy & Sell Ent
Between Australia and Canada
Meryem Sabir
Experts
Experience next-level automated trading with our AUDUSD M15 Grid Expert Advisor, engineered for traders who demand precision, safety, and consistent growth. EA uses an extremely safe strategy that yields between 20% and 50% annual profit, ensuring your money doesn't go to waste. Powered by an enhanced grid-entry algorithm, this EA captures the best possible market opportunities with exceptional accuracy — even in fast-moving conditions. Why This EA Stands Out Optimized for AUDUSD (M15) f
