QS Velocity AUDUSD

QuantumScale Velocity AUD

The QuantumScale Velocity AUD combines strictly validated momentum signals with reversal logic to execute high-probability entries on the AUDUSD M15 timeframe. Instead of relying solely on static targets, the algorithm utilizes a dynamic, volatility-based exit mechanism to close positions immediately when trend strength fades, ensuring realized gains are protected.

Strategy Key Facts

Primary Indicators: Awesome Oscillator (AO) for momentum direction, Relative Strength Index (RSI) for reversal confirmation, and Average Directional Index (ADX) for trend-strength analysis.

  • Entry Logic: Trades are triggered only when the AO (Threshold Crossing) and RSI (Reversal Signal) provide a simultaneous, positive decision value.
  • Exit Logic: The primary exit is dynamic based on ADX activity. If the trend loses "energy" (activity drops below threshold), the trade is closed. Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit serve as secondary boundaries.

Our quality commitment

The market is flooded with Expert Advisors that show over-optimized backtest curves but fail in long-term success.

Our focus is not a quick sale, but long-term, robust success. We develop algorithms based on real market principles, designed to adapt to an ever-changing market.

For this reason, we offer our EAs in a fair subscription model:

  • Long-term robustness over short-term hype: We design strategies to survive different market regimes rather than to look perfect in a single backtest.
  • Ongoing updates & maintenance: Active clients receive continuous updates and improvements, ensuring that the EA evolves with changing markets rather than becoming obsolete after a single version.
The goal is long-term client relationships with predictable and manageable costs – not one-off sales based on over-optimised backtests.

Strategy concept

The QuantumScale Velocity AUD is built on the principle of "Signal Confluence." The algorithm does not trade on single indicators but requires a specific alignment of price action, momentum, and volatility before executing a trade.

The Entry Mechanism: The strategy employs a dual-filter verification process. First, it analyzes market flow using the Awesome Oscillator to confirm the underlying directional momentum. Simultaneously, it cross-references this data with the RSI to identify exhaustion points (overbought/oversold conditions). A trade is only opened when the momentum direction aligns with a valid reversal signal, statistically increasing the probability of a successful move and filtering out false breakouts in choppy markets.

The Exit Mechanism: While standard hard Take Profits are in place, the core strength of this EA lies in its "Smart Exit" logic. Using the ADX, the bot continuously measures the efficiency of the current trend. If the market enters a phase of stagnation or the trend intensity drops below a critical threshold, the algorithm overrides the standard targets and closes the position early. This prevents winning trades from turning into losses due to market reversals or stalling liquidity.

Risk Management

Every aspect of our EAs is designed for capital preservation and risk control.

  • Fixed Stop Loss: Every single trade is immediately secured with a fixed Stop Loss upon entry to limit downside risk.
  • No Martingale: The EA never increases the lot size after a loss. Your risk per trade is always constant.
  • No Grid: The EA does not open dangerous "ladders" of positions at fixed intervals.
  • Trailing stop: A built-in trailing stop can be enabled to lock in profits once a trade moves into favourable territory. The trailing logic is simple and transparent, designed to complement rather than replace the ADX-based exit logic.

Setup Guide & Recommendations

  • Symbol: AUDUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread (low spreads & fast execution are crucial).
  • Minimum Capital: € 50 (trading volume: 0,01 lot; with leverage of 1:500; if leverage is lower: increase capital accordingly)

Recommended Brokers:

Our best test results were achieved with:

    About Us

    QuantumScale is a Fintech company based in Munich, Germany. We specialize in the development of quantitative, algorithmic trading systems. Our mission is to create robust, transparent, and long-term successful trading solutions for private and professional traders.

    Disclaimer

    All backtest results and performance data shown for this Expert Advisor are based on historical data. They do not guarantee or predict any future performance. Trading results can differ from backtests due to factors such as specific conditions to your broker and account type.

     


    Produtos recomendados
    AI Gold Master
    Jian Jie
    Experts
    AI Gold Master is an exceptional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) on M1 and M5 timeframes. By harnessing the power of advanced GPT-based models and the deep learning capabilities of DeepSeek, AI Gold Master has been trained on over ten years of historical data, spanning from 2014 to February 2025. This strategy, tested with an initial investment of just $1000, has proven to be an absolute powerhouse, showing a staggering return of 46,000 times its original value in
    Tesla Scalper V1 MT5
    Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
    Experts
    PROMO :          Only a few copies left at the current price!         Final price: 2000$ Live Signal 60 Thousand prop firm allocation and 400$ gained contact me to receive more information. Analyzing Strategy Resilience and Adaptability Various stress-testing techniques are used to explore how an EA may react to changing market conditions and parameter adjustments. Walk Forward Optimization (WFO) and Walk Forward Matrix (WFM) assess adaptability to previously unseen data and different tra
    Nexus EA Forex MT5
    Enrique Enguix
    4.43 (21)
    Experts
    NEXUS – grade quantitativa adaptativa que evolui com o mercado NEXUS é um sistema 100% automático que constrói combinações de regras em tempo real, valida essas combinações out-of-sample e só entra em operação quando detecta uma vantagem estatística em um contexto de mercado válido. Especificações rápidas Tipo de sistema: grade adaptativa com validação OOS (out-of-sample) e filtros de ambiente (notícias, volatilidade, sessão/dia e áreas de valor de volume opcionais). Instrumentos: pares principa
    WH AutoFib EA MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    4.5 (4)
    Experts
    O AutoFib EA é um consultor especializado de ponta, projetado para aproveitar o poder dos níveis de retração e extensão de Fibonacci para negociação automatizada. Seja você um trader novato ou experiente, o AutoFib EA fortalece sua estratégia de negociação com precisão e eficiência. Test   The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Ajuste a configuração com base nos   resultados dos testes. Dúvidas? Fique à vontade para   perguntar. Principais características: Negociação automatizada:   abra ordens de
    FREE
    AlgoFusion FX
    Salvatore Caligiuri
    5 (2)
    Experts
    AlgoFusion FX é um Consultor Especializado (EA) avançado, projetado para traders que buscam uma abordagem robusta, diversificada e multi-estratégica para o trading algorítmico. Desenvolvido para oferecer uma gestão de risco excepcional, adaptabilidade ao mercado e otimização de desempenho, este EA integra modelos quantitativos sofisticados e algoritmos de aprendizado de máquina para aumentar a lucratividade em ambientes de mercado em constante mudança. Seja você um trader institucional ou um inv
    Doubling Force EA
    Amer Ali Mousa Jaradat
    Experts
    Doubling Force EA The Ultimate Smart Martingale Solution by JoSignals Transform your BTCUSD trading experience with **Doubling Force EA**, the intelligent Expert Advisor designed to help traders harness the power of smart Martingale strategies while maintaining flexibility and control. Developed by **JoSignals**, this EA enables traders to adapt to market trends and maximize profitability with minimal effort. Key Features: 1. Smart Martingale Logic with Trend Optimization:    - Combines a clas
    HMA Scalper Pro EA
    Vladimir Shumikhin
    5 (2)
    Experts
    HMA Scalper Pro EA   é um robô multifuncional para trading ativo nos instrumentos financeiros mais populares, incluindo pares de moedas (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), ouro (XAU/USD), petróleo (Brent, WTI) e criptomoedas (BTC, ETH, LTC e outros). A base do algoritmo é uma versão modernizada da Hull Moving Average (HMA), que oferece sinais mais claros em comparação com as Médias Móveis clássicas. O advisor reage de forma flexível às flutuações de curto prazo, utilizando o princípio
    Vikopo Value Gaps MT5
    Farahbod Nikfar
    Experts
    Dear traders and investors, Introducing   Vikopo Value Gaps MT5 , Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 15 years. MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114438 products List : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vikopoadvise/seller Strategy Introduction : When utilizing this robot, we have harnessed the power of cutting-edge neural plugins to enhance its capabilities. By integrating these neural plugins, our trading robot is equipped with a for
    Huki hedge sideway
    Vu Kim Huyen
    Experts
    This is a Hedge EA for Sideways Markets The market is sideways 80% of the time. This EA performs well during this phase and accepts stop-losses (SL) during periods of strong news and strong trends. The full-time backtest shows good results, but if you run it live and turn the EA on and off during critical periods, its efficiency will be even higher. Advantages: Take Profit (TP) for individual orders , which is highly beneficial for minimizing slippage. Trims orders to reduce risks when the mark
    Brent Oil
    Babak Alamdar
    3.67 (9)
    Experts
    “Dois Expert Advisors, Um Preço: Impulsionando o Seu Sucesso!” Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert em um Expert Advisor   Live signal Este preço é temporário durante a promoção e será aumentado em breve Preço final: 5.000 $ Restam apenas algumas cópias com o preço atual, o próximo preço é -->> 1120 $ Bem-vindo ao Petróleo Brent O consultor especialista da Brent Oil é uma potência, projetada para dominar os voláteis mercados de energia com precisão e agilidade. O petróleo Bren
    DS Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (32)
    Experts
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    Gold Crazy EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    SteadyRange M5 EurUsd Algorithmic Trader
    Ignacio Rubio Bustos Fierro
    Experts
    STEADYRANGE M5 — Professional Range-Based Trading System for EURUSD (M5) Launch Price — Limited Offer SteadyRange M5 is currently offered at a reduced introductory price during its launch phase. As new improvements are added and the operational range expands, the price may be adjusted. Buyers during this stage retain full access to all future updates at no additional cost. Precision Architecture • Modular Micro-Ranges • Slope Filtering • Dynamic Market Regime Clustering • Controlled Risk Steady
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    Experts
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    V Wave EA
    STANTON ROUX
    5 (1)
    Experts
    V-Wave EA Unlock the power of automated trading with V-Wave EA ! This cutting-edge Expert Advisor integrates a robust set of indicators, including VWAP , Moving Averages ,  IBS , and FIBO Levels for precise entries. Key Features: 1. Powerful Indicators: VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price): The core of the strategy, ensuring optimal entries based on volume-driven market trends. Two Moving Averages: Customize crossover and trend strategies for added confirmation. IBS (Internal Bar Strength): Fin
    Gyroscopes mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
    Ksm mt5
    Andriy Sydoruk
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
    Conqueror EA
    Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
    Experts
    Introducing the Ultimate Low-Risk Expert Advisor for EUR/USD on MT5 Are you looking for a reliable and efficient trading solution for the EUR/USD H1 timeframe? Look no further! Our cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) has been meticulously designed to deliver consistent results while prioritizing risk management and sustainability. Key Features of Our Expert Advisor Low-Risk Strategy : Unlike many EAs in the market, this system avoids high-risk strategies like martingale, grid, or hedging. Your cap
    FDow
    Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
    Experts
    FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
    Gold Scalper Beta
    Gabriel Katao Silwamba
    Experts
    The Katsil Scalper is an innovative approach in the financial market that has been developed through years of meticulous research and development. This strategy encapsulates the very essence of the iconic Katsil brand, which is renowned for its blend of sophistication, excellence, and meticulous attention to detail. With the help of cutting-edge technology, the Katsil Scalper is designed to provide a competitive edge to those seeking to achieve leadership in the financial market. The method is
    Imbalance HFT
    Mei Yang
    Experts
    This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible.        The strategy performs better on gold.        When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted. Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 800  point Fixed profit: 800  points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capit
    Reversion Core H1 MT5
    Fernando Dario Fuentes
    Experts
    ReversionCore H1 – USDCAD Mean Reversion Expert Advisor ReversionCore H1 is a professional-grade trading algorithm that applies a robust mean reversion logic on the USDCAD pair using the H1 timeframe. It is engineered for long-term capital preservation with moderate growth, ideal for traders who prefer reliability over hype. This EA identifies extreme price deviations using Bollinger Bands and confirms entries with RSI and EMA filters. Designed to operate once per day during key market hours, it
    GER40 Nova AI
    Yusuke Matsuya
    Experts
    GER40 NovaAI — The Trading AI Beyond Human Emotion "Doubt", "Fear", and "Greed" are eliminated. A new era ruled by pure logic and precision begins. GER40 NovaAI is a fully autonomous trading AI built exclusively for the DAX40 (GER40). After thousands of hours of optimization, it filters out market noise and targets only the core of profitability. Let AI make the decisions and grow your capital with reason, not emotion. Why NovaAI Outperforms Other EAs Autonomous Decision-Making × Adaptive
    Neural Bitcoin Impulse
    Denys Babiak
    Experts
    Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
    Alpha B3 Renko Trader
    Renato Takahashi
    Experts
    O Alpha B3 Renko Trader  é um robô especialista para negociação no Bovespa B3  (miniíndice e minidólar) que une a análise de candlesticks do gráfico Renko (calculado internamente, sem imagens gráficas) com a estratégia Alpha B3 . O robô permite configurar, para os sinais de entrada, o tamanho do brick do gráfico Renko, bem como um número de candlesticks para análise. Além disso, você deve configurar os stops fixos, em pontos. O robô permite também a configuração de funções, tais como número de c
    MACD Expert Advisor for Prop Firms
    Riccardo Borello
    4 (1)
    Experts
    MACD EA para Prop Firms é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para superar os desafios de empresas proprietárias, como MyForexFunds, e obter uma conta fundada. Na verdade, tem funções específicas para cumprir as regras impostas pelas empresas que oferecem contas gerenciadas. - É baseado em uma estratégia com indicadores MACD e EMA que sinaliza ao EA quando abrir posições - Funciona em todos os pares de Forex, recomendados nos prazos M5, M6, M10. - O EA deve funcionar em VPS 24/7 - E
    The Bitcoin Reaper
    Profalgo Limited
    3.67 (33)
    Experts
    PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Apenas um número muito limitado de cópias estará disponível pelo preço atual! Preço final: 999$ NOVO (a partir de US$ 349) --> GANHE 1 EA GRÁTIS (para 2 números de conta comercial). Oferta combinada definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Bem-vindo ao BITCOIN REAPER!   Depois do tremendo sucesso do Gold Reaper, decidi que era hora de aplicar os mesmos princípios vencedores ao mercado de Bi
    TropangFX v1 MT5
    Jordanilo Sarili
    Experts
    PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
    Bantam
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    Experts
    Bantam EA – Structured Scalping on EUR/USD (H1) Bantam is an automated Expert Advisor developed for the EUR/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe (H1) . It is designed to identify and trade price breakouts around recent high and low levels , based on internal logic derived from price structure. The EA places pending orders at selected price points and manages positions with a built-in trailing stop system . Once a trade is activated, the EA may close the position quickly or allow it to cont
    Investopedia FIVE
    Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
    Experts
    O Investopedia FIVE EA é baseado neste artigo: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDIÇÕES DE NEGOCIAÇÃO - Procure negociação de pares de moedas abaixo da EMA do período X e MACD em território negativo. - Aguarde que o preço ultrapasse a EMA do período X e, em seguida, certifique-se de que o MACD esteja no processo de passagem de negativo para positivo ou tenha cruzado em território positivo dentro de cinco barras. - Faça compras em X pips acima da EMA do
    Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (379)
    Experts
    Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (21)
    Experts
    SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Experts
    Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (17)
    Experts
    Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (10)
    Experts
    SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    Experts
    Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Experts
    Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    Experts
    Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    Experts
    Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    Experts
    A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    Experts
    IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    Experts
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    3.93 (41)
    Experts
    Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma | Um EA que entende o mercado Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma, um Expert Advisor utiliza todo o poder do Deep Seek. Combinado com a estratégia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, é criado um sistema que não apenas detecta os movimentos do mercado — mas os entende. Sinal ao Vivo __________ Configuração Timeframe: H1 Alavancagem: mín. 1:30 Depósito: mín. $200 Símbolo: XAUUSD Corretora: qualquer Essa combinação do Deep Seek com a estratégia de reversão é algo novo — e
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.6 (10)
    Experts
    ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (26)
    Experts
    Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (103)
    Experts
    Olá a todos, deixem-me apresentar: Eu sou   Quantum StarMan,   o eletrizante e mais novo membro da família   Quantum EAs   . Sou um EA multimoedas totalmente automatizado com capacidade para lidar com até 5 pares dinâmicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Com a máxima precisão e responsabilidade inabalável, levarei seu jogo de negociação para o próximo nível. A questão é: não confio em estratégias de Martingale. Em vez disso, utilizo um sofisticado sistema de grade projetado para
    Ultimate Pulse
    Clifton Creath
    5 (2)
    Experts
    live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction usin
    META i9
    Meta Sophie Agapova
    5 (4)
    Experts
    META i9 – Motor Quântico de Trading Adaptativo  -  Referência Técnica META i9 é um Expert Advisor totalmente autônomo baseado em uma arquitetura de três camadas: Quantum-State Pattern Analysis (QSPA) Neuro-Fractal Engine (NFE) Self-Correcting Trade Memory (SCTM) Ao comprar o META i9, você recebe o META i7 gratuitamente! (Oferta por tempo limitado de uma semana) Enquanto o META i7 utiliza duas redes neurais cooperativas, o META i9 vai além: Suas arquiteturas neurais foram significativamente a
    Mais do autor
    QS YenSense Pro
    Lucas Leibl
    Experts
    QS YenSense Pro The QuantumScale YenSense Pro is a Expert Advisor designed for the EURJPY currency pair on the M15 timeframe. It utilizes a sophisticated blend of momentum and volatility indicators including the MACD, Bulls Power, Bears Power, and ATR to identify high-probability trading opportunities. This EA is designed to capture short-to-medium-term price movements driven by shifts in market momentum, employing strict risk management with dynamic trailing stops and a defined decision-based
    QS NorthStar USDCAD
    Lucas Leibl
    Experts
    QS NorthStar USDCAD The QuantumScale NorthStar USDCAD ExpertAdvisor is a symbol-focused trading robot built specifically for USDCAD on the M15 timeframe. Unlike basic single-indicator bots, this EA utilizes a sophisticated  Composite Signal Scoring System . It aggregates data from momentum and market strength indicators to filter out market noise. It only executes trades when a convergence of factors confirms a high-probability setup, offering a robust approach to automated forex trading. Strate
    QS Dual Impulse Yen
    Lucas Leibl
    Experts
    QS Dual-Impulse Yen The  QuantumScale Dual-Impulse Yen  is a Expert Advisor designed for the USDJPY currency pair on the  M15 timeframe . It combines a dynamic  RSI action signal  with a Bulls Power momentum filter  to generate selective, entries in trending and impulsive markets. An additional  RSI trend module  manages exits and helps avoid overstaying in weak moves. Strategy Key Facts Entry Logic The RSI action signal and Bulls Power module both produce internal decision values. These values
    QS Yen Pulse Scalper
    Lucas Leibl
    Experts
    QS Yen Pulse Scalper The  QuantumScale Yen Pulse Scalper  is an intraday Expert Advisor for the  USDJPY  currency pair on the  M5 timeframe . It employs a sophisticated, indicator-based approach, focusing on  momentum reversal  to identify high-probability entry points. The strategy utilizes the  Williams' Percent Range (WPR)  to pinpoint overbought/oversold conditions, while dynamic exit logic, driven by  Average True Range (ATR)  and  Standard Deviation (StdDev) , ensures timely profit-taking
    QS Band Edge Scalper
    Lucas Leibl
    Experts
    QuantumScale Band Edge Scalper The QuantumScale Band Edge Scalper is a dedicated NZDUSD M5 Expert Advisor that combines dynamic envelope entries with Bollinger-band–based exits. The algorithm scans intraday price action for clean breaks through a volatility channel and converts those events into a weighted entry decision. Positions are then managed by a trend-sensitive exit engine that locks in moves when price pushes into statistically stretched zones. Strategy Key Facts Entry indicator framewo
    QS Kiwi Confluence
    Lucas Leibl
    Experts
    QS Kiwi Confluence The QuantumScale Kiwi Confluence , built for the NZDUSD Symbol runs on the H1 timeframe and combines momentum and trend-strength analytics into one disciplined trading engine. It uses a CCI-based signal to detect fresh directional pushes and an ADX-driven activity filter to trade only when the market shows meaningful movement. Exits are managed by an RSI-based logic that reacts to momentum slow-downs and reversals , supported by configurable stop loss, take profit and optional
    Filtro:
    Sem comentários
    Responder ao comentário