All Day Long EA

AllDayLong : trading bothttps://ostinato-trading.com/

AllDayLong is an intraday trading strategy focused on relative outperformance, it is designed to beat the Nasdaq-100 index, to be used on CFDs or futures.

It takes long positions during bullish phases and stops trading during bearish phases, in order to preserve capital and ensure lasting outperformance.

Simple. Effective.


⚠️ To be used only on the Nasdaq-100 - timeframe 1 hour - the time used corresponds to UTC+2, adjust according to your broker’s time zone

⚠️ Set initial input to TRUE

⚠️ All settings are done, you just need to choose your risk management method (fixed lot, $ per trade, or % of account balance)

