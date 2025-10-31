CRT Bomb
- Niccyril Chirindo
- Versão: 1.10
- Atualizado: 11 novembro 2025
CRT Bomb Indicator - MT5 GBPUSD
The CRT Bomb is a professional trading indicator that detects high-probability 3-candle reversal patterns (CRT - Candle Reversal Technique) across all timeframes and symbols. VPS is recomended so that you dont miss any CRT setups as they form , for entries you can use your manual analysis for confirmation like FVG, OBS etc
Works on GBPUSD ONLY BUY THE FULL VERSION WORKING ON ANY INSTRUMENT HERE https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155393
Key Features:
-
Identifies impulse-trap-reversal candle structures
-
Provides visual arrows and pattern highlighting
-
Calculates automatic (TP1, TP2) and SL levels
-
Sends push notifications at Candle 3 opening
-
Supports multiple languages (English/French)
Pattern Logic:
-
Candle 1: Strong impulse move
-
Candle 2: Small trap candle closing inside previous wick
-
Candle 3: Powerful reversal candle that engulfs trap candle
Output:
-
Bullish/Bearish entry signals with calculated risk management
-
Real-time alerts for new pattern formations
-
Clean visual presentation on chart
The indicator is designed for systematic traders seeking reliable reversal setups with predefined risk-reward parameters.
