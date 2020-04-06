🚀 Unlock Your Gold Trading Potential with Gold Rush Signal Pro EA!

Are you ready to experience a sophisticated and disciplined approach to Gold (XAUUSD) trading? The Gold Rush Signal Pro Expert Advisor (EA) is a powerful, ready-to-use tool designed to automate your M5 timeframe trading with a focus on smart risk management and clear entry signals.

For other brokers: The strategy remains highly effective! You only need to run a quick optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (Start:1 - step:0,1 - Stop:10) to match your broker's specific leverage and contract size.

The optimization results were tested on Exness Cent Account, showing:

Maximum drawdown: 33%

Profit factor: 1.89

Initial capital: $100

This isn't your average, high-risk system. The Gold Rush Signal Pro EA is built for sustainability: it does NOT use risky Martingale or Grid trading techniques. Instead, it employs a combination of popular, reliable indicators to pinpoint high-probability trades, helping you stay profitable while protecting your capital.

🌟 Key Advantages and Powerful Features

Intelligent Entry Signals: The EA uses a dual-confirmation system combining the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) filter . It waits for the RSI to cross specific overbought/oversold levels, confirming the signal's strength, and then checks the long-term EMA for trend alignment—ensuring you enter trades with the trend on the D1 timeframe.

Dynamic Risk Management: Forget static lot sizes! The EA incorporates a Probability-Based Lot Sizing system. This feature calculates your lot size based on a configurable Risk Percentage and the perceived signal probability , scaling your position size automatically for better risk control.

Advanced ATR Trailing Stop: Protect your profits with an intelligent trailing stop. The stop loss only starts trailing after the position has moved into a significant profit (defined by the ATR Profit Multiplier ), allowing maximum potential gain while locking in profits as the market moves in your favor.

Daily Drawdown Protection: Trading discipline is built in. Set a Daily Cut Loss Percentage (e.g., 8.0%). If your equity drops below this daily threshold, the EA automatically closes all positions and stops trading for the day, protecting you from overexposure and ensuring a fresh start tomorrow.

Volatility and Time Filtering: The EA checks market Volatility (ATR) before trading, helping to avoid entry during excessively flat or non-volatile periods. It also features configurable Trading Hours to focus your activity during specific, high-opportunity market sessions.

Ready for Gold (XAUUSD M5): This EA is pre-optimized and ready-to-use for trading Gold on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. Simply attach it to your chart and start harnessing its power!

🛠️ Fully Customizable Parameters

The Gold Rush Signal Pro EA offers a comprehensive set of inputs, allowing you to fine-tune the strategy to your preferred risk tolerance and market conditions:

RiskPercentage: Percentage of equity to risk per trade (0=disable fixed lot).

Lots: Fixed Lot Size (used if RiskPercentage is 0).

StartHour / EndHour: Defines the server hours for trading.

ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Used to check for minimum market volatility before entry.

DailyCutLossPercent: The maximum daily percentage loss before trading is stopped.

ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Settings for the trailing stop mechanism.

ATR_Profit_Multiplier: Multiplier to determine the profit level required to activate the trailing stop.

DayRange: Number of daily bars used for Take Profit calculation based on average daily range.

RSIPeriod / RSIBuyLevel / RSISellLevel: Settings for the primary Relative Strength Index signal.

UseEMAFilter: Enable/disable the long-term trend filter.

EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Settings for the Exponential Moving Average trend filter (e.g., PERIOD_D1 for Daily trend).

MagicNumber: Unique ID to manage trades opened by this EA.

