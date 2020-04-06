CatBoost Clusters Distance MA 3 GOLD

EA GOLD CatBoost Clusters Distance MA 3 GOLD operates on the Сatboost algorithm using clustering methods. The choice and construction of signs for learning is described in detail in my articles, which you can find below:

Experiments with neural networks (Part 1): Revisiting geometry https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/11077
Experiments with neural networks (Part 2): Smart neural network optimization https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/11186
Experiments with neural networks (Part 3): Practical application https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/11949
Experiments with neural networks (Part 4): Templates https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/12202
Experiments with neural networks (Part 5): Normalizing inputs for passing to a neural network https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/12459

Experiments with neural networks (Part 6): Perceptron as a self-sufficient tool for price forecast https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/12515

The adviser monitors the distance between the Moving Average indicators: 48, 144 and 720.

Recommendations:

Connection of the account through the Service Service. Will allow you to get an additional profit in the form of a return of the spread.
Currency vapors: XAUUSD (Gold).
Timframe: H1.

The spread is not important, the broker is not important.

Settings:

  • "----------- Open settings -----------" ";
  • Intensity - trade intensity;
  • "---------------lots settings -----------";
  • Maximumrisk - the maximum risk of 1 transaction (the number of strategies included);
  • Customlot - a fixed lot for a deal;
  • "------------Close settings-------------";
  • TakeProfit - fixed profit;
  • StopLoss - fixed loss;
  • "------------ Other settings ----------";
  • MaxSpread - the maximum spread of the opening of the position;
  • Slippage - slippage;
  • Magic - magic number;
  • Eacomment - is a commentary on positions (attention - do not change the comments to the positions. The adviser keeps records of comments.).


Mais do autor
CatBoost Clusters Distance MA 3 Majors
Roman Poshtar
Experts
EA CatBoost Clusters Distance MA 3 Majors   operates on the   Сatboost   algorithm using clustering methods. The choice and construction of signs for learning is described in detail in my articles, which you can find below: Experiments with neural networks (Part 1): Revisiting geometry   https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/11077 Experiments with neural networks (Part 2): Smart neural network optimization   https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/11186 Experiments with neural networks (Part 3): Practic
CatBoost Clusters Distance MA 3 Silver
Roman Poshtar
Experts
EA   CatBoost Clusters Distance MA 3   Silver   operates on the   Сatboost   algorithm using clustering methods. The choice and construction of signs for learning is described in detail in my articles, which you can find below: Experiments with neural networks (Part 1): Revisiting geometry   https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/11077 Experiments with neural networks (Part 2): Smart neural network optimization   https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/11186 Experiments with neural networks (Part 3): Pra
