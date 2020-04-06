Step Deriv Apex
- Experts
- Angel Torres
- Versão: 1.0
Important note:
Before running the EA, make sure to load the optimized .set file for the H2 timeframe on the Step Index (Deriv).
Using incorrect parameters may affect performance and risk management.
📊 Technical Overview
Step Deriv Apex H2 is a fully automated breakout system with adaptive position scaling and floating control.
It’s designed for Deriv Step Index and tested with 100% tick accuracy, combining momentum detection with partial exits to maintain consistent growth and controlled drawdown.
-
Initial Deposit: $500
-
Final Balance: $683,544
-
Total Net Profit: +136,608%
-
Profit Factor: 2.31
-
Recovery Factor: 7.83
-
Max Drawdown: 43.62%
-
Equity Drawdown: 22.17%
-
Sharpe Ratio: 4.93
-
Total Trades: 393
-
Win Rate: 76.34%
-
Average Trade Profit: $1,738
-
Largest Win: $120,799
-
Largest Loss: $5,300
📈 Performance Projections
|Management Type
|Suggested Capital
|Expected Monthly Return
|Without Compounding
|$200 USD
|~15–25% per month
|With Compounding
|$500 USD
|~100–150% per month
These projections are based on backtesting and forward-testing data under real market conditions.
⚙️ Main Features
-
Hybrid structure: breakout + trend following.
-
No martingale or grid systems.
-
Equity-based floating management.
-
Compatible with Deriv, Weltrade, and Exness.
-
Adaptive volatility control.
-
Focused on Asian and European sessions.
-
Robust backtesting and real data validation.
💬 Custom Strategy Development
We provide custom algorithm design and EA optimization services for:
-
Deriv (synthetic and volatility indices)
-
Weltrade (Forex & indices)
-
Exness (Metals, Crypto & FX)
Contact us for personalized strategies, copytrading setups, or fully automated trading solutions.