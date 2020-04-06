Important note:

Before running the EA, make sure to load the optimized .set file for the H2 timeframe on the Step Index (Deriv).

Using incorrect parameters may affect performance and risk management.

📊 Technical Overview

Step Deriv Apex H2 is a fully automated breakout system with adaptive position scaling and floating control.

It’s designed for Deriv Step Index and tested with 100% tick accuracy, combining momentum detection with partial exits to maintain consistent growth and controlled drawdown.

Initial Deposit: $500

Final Balance: $683,544

Total Net Profit: +136,608%

Profit Factor: 2.31

Recovery Factor: 7.83

Max Drawdown: 43.62%

Equity Drawdown: 22.17%

Sharpe Ratio: 4.93

Total Trades: 393

Win Rate: 76.34%

Average Trade Profit: $1,738

Largest Win: $120,799

Largest Loss: $5,300

📈 Performance Projections

Management Type Suggested Capital Expected Monthly Return Without Compounding $200 USD ~15–25% per month With Compounding $500 USD ~100–150% per month

These projections are based on backtesting and forward-testing data under real market conditions.

⚙️ Main Features

Hybrid structure: breakout + trend following.

No martingale or grid systems.

Equity-based floating management.

Compatible with Deriv , Weltrade , and Exness .

Adaptive volatility control.

Focused on Asian and European sessions .

Robust backtesting and real data validation.

💬 Custom Strategy Development

We provide custom algorithm design and EA optimization services for:

Deriv (synthetic and volatility indices)

Weltrade (Forex & indices)

Exness (Metals, Crypto & FX)

Contact us for personalized strategies, copytrading setups, or fully automated trading solutions.