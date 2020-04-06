Step Deriv Apex

Important note:
Before running the EA, make sure to load the optimized .set file for the H2 timeframe on the Step Index (Deriv).
Using incorrect parameters may affect performance and risk management.

📊 Technical Overview

Step Deriv Apex H2 is a fully automated breakout system with adaptive position scaling and floating control.
It’s designed for Deriv Step Index and tested with 100% tick accuracy, combining momentum detection with partial exits to maintain consistent growth and controlled drawdown.

  • Initial Deposit: $500

  • Final Balance: $683,544

  • Total Net Profit: +136,608%

  • Profit Factor: 2.31

  • Recovery Factor: 7.83

  • Max Drawdown: 43.62%

  • Equity Drawdown: 22.17%

  • Sharpe Ratio: 4.93

  • Total Trades: 393

  • Win Rate: 76.34%

  • Average Trade Profit: $1,738

  • Largest Win: $120,799

  • Largest Loss: $5,300

📈 Performance Projections

Management Type Suggested Capital Expected Monthly Return
Without Compounding $200 USD ~15–25% per month
With Compounding $500 USD ~100–150% per month

These projections are based on backtesting and forward-testing data under real market conditions.

⚙️ Main Features

  • Hybrid structure: breakout + trend following.

  • No martingale or grid systems.

  • Equity-based floating management.

  • Compatible with Deriv, Weltrade, and Exness.

  • Adaptive volatility control.

  • Focused on Asian and European sessions.

  • Robust backtesting and real data validation.

💬 Custom Strategy Development

We provide custom algorithm design and EA optimization services for:

  • Deriv (synthetic and volatility indices)

  • Weltrade (Forex & indices)

  • Exness (Metals, Crypto & FX)

Contact us for personalized strategies, copytrading setups, or fully automated trading solutions.


