GoldGuard EA

5

GoldGuard EA – Advanced MT5 Expert Advisor for Gold Scalping

GoldGuard EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD) scalping.
It uses advanced price action, volatility breakout, and dynamic risk management algorithms to capture short-term intraday movements in the Gold market.

This EA focuses on consistency, precision, and capital protection, offering traders a disciplined approach to automated trading in high-volatility conditions.

Key Features

  • Fully automated scalping system – trades without manual intervention

  • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), also supports BTCUSD and major Forex pairs

  • Integrated news and spread filters to avoid unstable market periods

  • Compatible with prop firm rules (FTMO, MFF, and others)

  • Targets steady growth with controlled drawdown

Recommended Settings

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Account Type: ECN or RAW spread

  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 or equivalent cent account

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • VPS: Recommended (low-latency server preferred)

Strategy Overview

GoldGuard EA identifies short-term price imbalances, liquidity zones, and micro-trends during the London and New York trading sessions.
It aims to secure small but consistent profits using a 1:1 to 1:2 risk-reward ratio, ensuring stable long-term performance.

The system automatically adapts to changing market volatility, maintaining efficiency in both ranging and trending conditions.

Why Choose GoldGuard EA

  • Proven and tested Gold scalping logic

  • AI-assisted price action detection system

  • Built-in capital and risk management

  • Easy installation and beginner-friendly interface

  • Lifetime updates and developer support


Comentários 4
Angel Larroca
874
Angel Larroca 2025.10.31 18:17 
 

Después de tenerlo funcionando un tiempo en mi cuenta real debo decir que este es un EA muy bien diseñado,con ingenio y solidez y que,bajo una lógica operativa aparentemente sencilla,ofrece un potencial de rendimiento enorme.Es muy destacable la precisión de las entradas a mercado y la gestión de posiciones y aunque los beneficios no son muy voluminosos sí son constantes,con una frecuencia operativa más que aceptable.Sin duda,un robot a tener muy en cuenta para obtener rentabilidad sostenida en el tiempo.

刘晓雷
255
刘晓雷 2025.10.28 03:25 
 

这个EA非常好，我在模拟账户跑了一段时间。作者回复也专业

JvStefanov
24
JvStefanov 2025.10.23 16:10 
 

Great job, congratulations. Does it work on a real account?

