Momentum Strength Signal

Precision Entry Arrows: Get clear, non-repainting Buy (white up arrow) and Sell (red down arrow) signals directly on your chart, marking the critical crossover points where Bull or Bear strength takes control.

Built-in Trend Filtration (Optional): Eliminate low-probability trades with the integrated 200 EMA Filter . The indicator will only signal a Buy if the price is above the EMA and a Sell if the price is below it. This ensures you're trading with the major trend, dramatically improving your success rate.

Dual-Layer Confirmation: The signal fires only when two powerful conditions are met: The primary strength line crosses the opposing strength line (e.g., Bulls cross Bears). The resulting strength is confirmed by exceeding its own signal line. This dual check provides high-conviction signals.

Never Miss a Move (Smart Alerts): Stay connected to the market without being glued to your screen! Get instant notifications via pop-up alerts , push notifications to your mobile , and email , ensuring you catch every high-probability signal as it happens. Plus, a customizable delay prevents alert spam.

Clear Market Bias Dashboard: An on-chart information panel gives you an at-a-glance summary of the current market status, including Absolute Trend and a combined Overall Trend status like "STRONG BULL" or "BEAR BIAS."

MosLength: The lookback period for calculating the initial raw strength (default: 10).

Mos Smooth: The period used to smooth the raw strength for cleaner lines (default: 5).

Mos Signal: The period for the final signal line, which confirms the smoothed strength (default: 5).

Mos MA_method: The Moving Average method used for smoothing (0=SMA, 1=EMA, 2=SMMA, 3=LWMA - default).

Mos MA_Price: The price type used in the calculation (0=Close, 4=Median, 6=Weighted, etc. - default: 0).

UseEMAFilter: Set this to True to activate the powerful 200 EMA trend filter.

EMAPeriod: The period for the Exponential Moving Average filter (default: 200).

EMAAppliedPrice: The price used to calculate the EMA (default: Close Price).

EnableNotify: Master switch for all alert functions.

SendAlert: Enable traditional pop-up alerts.

SendApp: Enable mobile push notifications.

SendEmail: Enable email notifications.

AlertDelaySeconds: Prevent signal spam by setting a minimum time between alerts (default: 60 seconds).

ArrowOffset: Controls how far the signal arrows are placed from the high/low of the bar (default: 10).

