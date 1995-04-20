Unleash Your Trading Potential with Trend Whisperer! 🚀

Tired of lagging indicators and confusing signals? The Trend Whisperer is a state-of-the-art, adaptive trading system designed to give you a clearer view of the market and pinpoint high-probability entries and exits. This isn't just another moving average—it's an intelligent indicator that uses a powerful dynamic ATR bands and an EMA filter to cut through market noise and deliver sharp, confirmed signals.

Key Advantages:

Get Ahead of the Crowd: Unlike traditional indicators that lag, the advanced Trend Whisperer regression line provides a much smoother and more responsive trend estimation, helping you catch new trends before the masses.

Confidence in Signals: The system generates clear BUY and SELL arrows based on price breaking out of the dynamic volatility bands. This band-breakout logic, combined with an optional EMA trend filter , ensures your signals are robust and aligned with the overarching market direction.

Adaptive Volatility: The upper and lower bands are calculated using the Average True Range (ATR) , meaning they automatically widen in volatile markets and tighten in quiet ones. This makes the indicator smart enough to adjust to current market conditions.

See the Big Picture: The built-in info panel provides an at-a-glance summary of the current signal, band position, and the overall EMA-filtered trend, keeping you fully informed without cluttering your chart.

Parameters to Customize Your Edge:

LookbackWindow (h): Controls the lookback period for the core regression, allowing you to fine-tune the indicator's responsiveness to the price.

RelativeWeighting (r): Adjusts the relative weight given to recent versus older prices, impacting the smoothness of the curve.

StartRegressionBar: Defines the minimum number of bars required for the calculation to begin, ensuring data stability.

ShowMiddle: Toggle the visibility of the main Trend Whisperer regression line.

ATRPeriod: Sets the period used for the Average True Range calculation, which determines the width of the dynamic bands.

Multiplier: Controls how far the upper and lower bands are placed from the middle line (a higher value means wider bands).

UseEMAFilter: A crucial toggle to switch the powerful EMA 200 trend filter ON or OFF for signal confirmation.

EMAPeriod: The period for the Moving Average filter (default is 200 for long-term trend).

EMAAppliedPrice: Specifies which price (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.) the EMA should use for its calculation.

EnableNotify: Master switch to activate all alert options.

SendAlert, SendApp, SendEmail: Select your preferred methods for instant signal notifications.

AlertDelaySeconds: Prevents signal spamming by setting a minimum time between alerts.

ArrowOffset: Adjusts the vertical distance between the signal arrow and the candlestick.

Shift: Allows shifting the indicator's display horizontally on the chart.

Empower Your Decision-Making:

Maximize the power of Trend Whisperer by confirming its signals with complementary, top-tier tools. Don't leave money on the table—build an institutional-grade analysis system!

Use additional indicators for maximum results, such as:

By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.

Stop Guessing, Start Trading Confidently!

The market waits for no one. Download Trend Whisperer today and gain the adaptive, intelligent edge your trading needs! 📈