Stop Guessing, Start Confirming: Introducing Signal Sentinel

Are you tired of signals that leave you hanging? The Signal Sentinel indicator is your ultimate weapon against market uncertainty, designed to deliver high-probability trading setups directly to your chart. We've combined the power of two MACDs with a long-term EMA filter to ensure you only trade in the strongest, most confirmed trends.

This isn't just another indicator; it's a complete confirmation system that acts as your guard against false breakouts and choppy noise. It identifies the major market direction and then waits for the perfect momentum shift to give you a precise entry.

Unbeatable Advantages & Features

Trade with Confidence, Not Hope

The core benefit of Signal Sentinel is Triple Confirmation. This powerful system uses:

1. MACD Filter (Slow): Determines the prevailing market trend—acting as your "big picture" compass.

2. MACD Signal (Fast): Pinpoints the exact moment momentum shifts in the direction of the trend, giving you sharp entry and exit points.

3. EMA 200 Filter (Optional): This institutional-grade filter ensures you only take Buy signals when the price is above the 200 EMA and Sell signals when the price is below it, protecting you from counter-trend trades.

Why You Need to Download This Now:

Precision Arrows: Get clear, non-repainting Buy (White) and Sell (Red) arrows directly on your chart, showing you exactly where to enter.

Smart Exit Signals: The indicator automatically marks potential exit points when the momentum shifts against your trade, helping you protect your profits.

Customizable Power: Adjust the Fast and Slow MACD periods to perfectly suit your favorite trading style and timeframe, from scalping to swing trading.

Never Miss a Move: Comprehensive alert options mean you get instant notifications via Alert Pop-up, Mobile App Push, and Email the moment a confirmed, high-quality signal appears.

Live Dashboard: A sleek, on-chart information panel gives you an instant overview of the current trend status (Strong Bull/Bear, MACD status, EMA 200 trend) so you always know your market bias.

Indicator Parameters (Your Settings, Your Edge)

Signal Sentinel is built for flexibility. Easily customize its power with these simple inputs:

FastMACD1 (Default 32): The faster period for the primary signal MACD.

SlowMACD1 (Default 64): The slower period for the primary signal MACD.

SignalPeriod1 (Default 12): The period for the primary signal line.

UseEMAFilter (Default True): Toggle the EMA 200 trend filter on or off.

EMAPeriod (Default 200): Adjust the period of the Exponential Moving Average filter.

FastMACD2 (Default 64): The faster period for the secondary Filter MACD.

SlowMACD2 (Default 128): The slower period for the secondary Filter MACD.

SignalPeriod2 (Default 12): The period for the secondary signal line.

EnableNotify (Default True): Master switch for all alerts.

SendAlert (Default True): Enable or disable the on-screen pop-up alert.

SendApp (Default True): Enable or disable mobile push notifications.

SendEmail (Default False): Enable or disable email notifications.

AlertDelaySeconds (Default 60): Sets a minimum time gap between alerts to avoid spamming.

Empower Your Decision-Making:

Ready to trade smarter, not harder? Stop waiting for good signals and start demanding confirmed ones!

Click 'Download' now and elevate your trading to the next level with Signal Sentinel!

