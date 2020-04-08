Signal Mastery: Your Edge in the Market

Tired of lagging indicators and missed opportunities? Meet Signal Mastery (EMA20-MACD System)—the powerful, non-repainting indicator designed to deliver high-probability trading signals right when you need them.

This isn't just another MACD or EMA tool. It's a professional-grade system that intelligently combines EMA 20 and MACD Crossover logic to pinpoint optimal entry and exit points. Best of all, it includes an optional EMA 200 filter to ensure you only trade with the prevailing market trend, dramatically improving your success rate.

Key Advantages and Features

Precision Arrows (Non-Repainting): You get clear, unmistakable BUY (white up arrow) and SELL (red down arrow) signals directly on your chart. Because the signal is confirmed on a closed bar, the arrows will never move or disappear once they appear, giving you confidence in your backtesting and live trading.

Intelligent Trend Filtering: The system uses the EMA 200 as a powerful confirmation tool. It only generates a Buy signal if the price is above the EMA 200 (uptrend) and a Sell signal if the price is below the EMA 200 (downtrend). This keeps you on the right side of the market.

Comprehensive Alerts: Never miss a perfect entry again! Get instantly notified through platform alerts, mobile app notifications (push), and email , ensuring you can react to signals even when you're away from your desk. 1

Clear On-Chart Dashboard: The built-in info panel provides an instant, color-coded summary of the current market state, including the EMA 20 trend, EMA 200 trend, and overall signal bias.

Parameters: Customize Your Mastery

Take control of your strategy by easily adjusting the core logic to fit any trading style or time frame.

FastEMA: Period for the faster EMA in the MACD calculation (default 12).

SlowEMA: Period for the slower EMA in the MACD calculation (default 26).

SignalPeriod: Period for the MACD Signal line (default 9).

EMA20_Period: Period for the core EMA used for primary price filtering (default 20).

UseEMAFilter: Set to true to activate the long-term trend filter (recommended).

EMAPeriod: The period for the long-term trend filter (default 200).

EMAAppliedPrice: The price used for the EMA filter calculation (default Close).

EnableNotify / SendAlert / SendApp / SendEmail: Control which notification methods are active.

AlertDelaySeconds: Prevents alert spam by setting a minimum time delay between new alerts (default 60 seconds).

ArrowOffset: Controls the visual distance of the signal arrows from the candle high/low.

Empower Your Decision-Making:

While Signal Mastery is a powerful tool on its own, you can unlock maximum results by using it alongside other professional analysis tools:

By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.

Ready to Master Your Signals?

Stop guessing and start trading with confidence. Signal Mastery gives you the clarity and precision you need to capitalize on market momentum.

Don't wait—download Signal Mastery today and transform your trading results!