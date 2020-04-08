Everyday Easy Scalping Gold With Box Signal

❌ Always getting MARGIN CALLS again and again?
❌ Still haven’t found an indicator or technique that DELIVERS CONSISTENT DAILY PROFIT?
❌ Tired of depositing funds and desperately wishing you could FINALLY WITHDRAWING?


✅ Don’t worry. I’m a REAL FULL TIME TRADER and I’ll share with you the very indicator I'VE BEEN USING MYSELF to successfully become a full-time trader.

 STOP WASTING time with indicators that aren’t created by real traders and have no proven track record!

✅ Start today with the Easy30 Indicator — developed and used by me personally, already PROVEN BY MANY ETSY BUYERS WHO ARE NOW CONSOSTENTLY PROFITABLE AND WITHDRAWING🔥🔥🔥


==============
INTRODUCING:

EASY 30 - 100 PIPS DAILY WITH ENTRY BOX (Non Repaint!)🔥🔥🔥
Updated for 2025 Market Condition👍👍👍
Now is V6

=============
⭐ 5 STAR Customer Services
⭐ 5 STAR After sales service
⭐ 5 STAR Easiest Entry Tips will be given after purchased!
⭐ 5 STAR 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗧 𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗕𝗬 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗘𝗧𝗦𝗬 𝗕𝗨𝗬𝗘𝗥

⭐ I am a 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗥, 𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗗𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗟𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗥 & 𝗦𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗥 and look at our feedback and sales volume!
✅FREE UPDATE ON NEWER VERSION for our buyer ONLY!!
✅FREE UPDATE ON PROVEN SECRET SOP STRATEGY PDF for our buyer ONLY!
✅FREE SUPPORT FROM ME AS I AM A TRADER MYSELF!


Proven and Profitable SOP guideline for entry, take profit and stop loss.
No guessing work. Just follow the SOP rules described on the SOP pdf.

✅ Easy to understand
✅ Non Repaint Indicator
✅ Updated for 2025 Market Conditions
✅ Can be used on Prop Firm broker
✅ Use Risk Reward Ratio 1:1.5 or more

✅ Designed by a real trader for real results.
======================
BEST TIME FRAME ENTRY:
======================

XAUUSD GOLD - M5 and M15 as TF entry. H1 and H4 as bigger TF trend reference.


=======================
SIMPLIFIED ENTRY RULES:
=======================

Green Box - Buy trend
Red Box - Sell trend

Entry at first box after color change.
For example.

Buy Entry - Wait Red Box change to Green Box.

Sell Entry - Wait Green Box change to Red Box.
==========================
HIGH WINNING ENTRY RULES:

==========================
Buy Entry - Wait Red Box change to Green Box at TF entry. 
Then make sure TF trend (Bigger TF) also currently Green Box.

Sell Entry - Wait Green Box change to Red Box at TF entry. 
Then make sure TF trend (Bigger TF) also currently Red Box.

Details of this strategy will be shared on the SOP pdf along with the indicator files.
✅ 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗬𝗢𝗨'𝗟𝗟 𝗚𝗘𝗧

- Non-Repaint Buy/Sell Box Signals Indicator
- Buy when the first green box appears
- Sell when the first red box appears
- SL/TP rules with a proven more than 1:1.5 RR strategy
- Exclusive SOP PDF
- Includes secret advanced strategies to pass prop firm challenges
- Simplified rules for consistent execution
- Free Lifetime Updates
- Stay ahead with market-adaptive versions
- 1x License Activation

- Works on MT4 or MT5 (PC, Laptop, VPS)


💡 𝗪𝗛𝗬 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗟𝗢𝗩𝗘 𝗜𝗧

- Easy 30–100 pips daily with Gold XAUUSD
- Proven results from Etsy buyers
- Fast support from a fellow trader

- Designed to help you pass FTMO, FundedNext, and other top firms


🎯 𝗕𝗨𝗜𝗟𝗧 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗣 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗠 𝗦𝗨𝗖𝗖𝗘𝗦𝗦

Whether you're struggling with consistency or tired of blowing challenges, this indicator gives you a structured edge. No fluff—just a clean system that works.


Produtos recomendados
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
Indicadores
O indicador VR Grid foi projetado para criar uma grade gráfica com configurações definidas pelo usuário. Ao contrário da grade padrão , a VR Grid é usada para construir níveis circulares . Dependendo da escolha do usuário, o passo entre os níveis de rodada pode ser arbitrário. Além disso, ao contrário de outros indicadores e utilitários, o VR Grid mantém a posição da rede mesmo quando o período de tempo muda ou o terminal é reiniciado. Configurações, arquivos de configuração, versões demo, instr
FREE
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicadores
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.63 (8)
Indicadores
Haven Volume Profile é um indicador multifuncional para análise do perfil de volume que ajuda a identificar níveis chave de preços com base na distribuição do volume de negociação. Foi projetado para traders profissionais que desejam entender melhor o mercado e identificar pontos importantes de entrada e saída nas operações. Outros produtos ->  AQUI Principais características: Cálculo do Point of Control (POC) - o nível de maior atividade comercial, que ajuda a identificar os níveis mais líquido
FREE
BoxInside MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (4)
Indicadores
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M3 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M3 to H1, M5 - for periods from H2 to H12, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considere
FREE
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Volume To Price Imbalance Indicator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator (VP Oscillator) for MT5 The VP Oscillator highlights the balance (or imbalance) between trading volume and price movement, helping traders spot hidden accumulation, distribution, or weakening trends. How It Works: Calculates each bar’s price range (High–Low) and tick volume. Normalizes both values over a set period (default: 14). Plots the absolute difference between them ×100 — showing how closely price action aligns with trading activity. Interpretation: Hig
FREE
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicadores
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicadores
O indicador cria cotações atuais, que podem ser comparadas com as históricas e, com base nisso, fazer uma previsão do movimento dos preços. O indicador possui um campo de texto para navegação rápida até a data desejada. Opções: Símbolo - seleção do símbolo que o indicador exibirá; SymbolPeriod - seleção do período do qual o indicador coletará dados; IndicatorColor - cor do indicador; HorisontalShift - deslocamento das cotações desenhadas pelo indicador pelo número especificado de barras; I
Buyer Seller Arrows
Oleksandr Sheyko
Indicadores
Buyer Seller Arrows – Negocie com confiança! Descubra uma ferramenta revolucionária para a análise visual da força de compradores e vendedores em todos os períodos de tempo – de M1 até MN1. Este indicador oferece uma visão instantânea da dinâmica do mercado através de percentuais e setas codificadas por cores. Principais funcionalidades: Setas verdes para cima = domínio dos compradores Setas vermelhas para baixo = domínio dos vendedores Força percentual em cada período de tempo (M1, M5, M1
Market Volume Profile Modes
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicadores
Overview Market Volume Profile Modes is a powerful MT5 volume distribution indicator that integrates multiple Volume Profile variants. Users can switch between different analysis modes through a simple menu selection. This indicator helps traders identify key price levels, support and resistance zones, and market volume distribution. Core Concepts • POC (Point of Control): The price level with the highest volume concentration, representing the market's accepted "fair value" area • VAH (Value A
Aggression Volume
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.29 (17)
Indicadores
O Indicador de Volume de Agressão é o tipo de indicador que raramente é encontrado na comunidade MQL5 porque não é baseado nos dados de Volume padrão fornecidos pela plataforma Metatrader 5. Ele requer a análise de todos os Ticks de tráfego solicitados na plataforma... Dito isso, o indicador de Volume de Agressão solicita todos os Dados de Tick do seu Broker e os processa para construir uma versão muito especial de um Indicador de Volume, onde as agressões de Compradores e Vendedores são plotada
FREE
Volume Magic MT5
Denys Babiak
Indicadores
Description Volume Magic is an indicator that shows the value of the relative volume in conjunction with the direction of the current trend. The ratio of the current volume relative to the average volume for a certain period is displayed in the lower window as an oscillator. The direction of the current trend is displayed as two-color trend lines. How to use? First, use two-color trend lines to determine the direction of the current trend. Then look for areas of low volume and open positions
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicadores
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Delta volume ft Ema
Nhat Vy Vu
5 (2)
Indicadores
The Volume Delta Indicator is a technical analysis tool that combines volume analysis with price action to identify potential trading opportunities. This indicator analyzes the difference between buying and selling pressure through candle structure analysis. Key Features Volume Delta Calculation : Measures buy/sell volume difference using candle structure analysis EMA Smoothing : Applies exponential moving average to smooth volume data Breakout Detection : Identifies price breakouts with volume
FREE
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicadores
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a highly practical tool that helps traders identify trading opportunities by pinpointing supply and demand imbalances in the market. These imbalances, known as Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) , occur when price moves sharply, leaving a gap between buying and selling pressure. To put it simply, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and third candlestick—where price did not
VP hidden
Emr Aljnaby
4.33 (12)
Indicadores
The indicator works to convert normal volume into levels and determine financial liquidity control points. It is very similar in function to Fixed Volume Profile. But it is considered more accurate and easier to use than the one found on Trading View because it calculates the full trading volumes in each candle and in all the brokers present in MetaTrade, unlike what is found in Trading View, as it only measures the broker’s displayed prices. To follow us on social media platforms: telegram
FREE
Cumulative Delta MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.55 (60)
Indicadores
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
Real Flow Defense Levels
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicadores
: ️ Real Flow Defense Levels: Níveis de Defesa de Alto Impacto O indicador Real Flow Defense Levels é uma ferramenta proprietária projetada para identificar e plotar zonas de preço significativas e de alta convicção diretamente no seu gráfico principal de negociação. Ele utiliza uma análise dinâmica e baseada em volume para determinar onde o mercado demonstrou anteriormente a defesa ou concentração de atividade mais forte . Essas linhas plotadas servem como níveis dinâmicos de suporte e resis
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
Indicadores
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
Precision Arrows
Nervada Emeule Adams
Indicadores
Precision Arrows – Sinais de Entrada Inteligentes com TP e SL Integrados Precision Arrows é um poderoso indicador de trading desenvolvido para traders que exigem precisão, clareza e confiabilidade . Ele identifica sinais de compra e venda de alta probabilidade e gera automaticamente os níveis de Take Profit (TP) e Stop Loss (SL) , ajudando você a operar com disciplina e consistência em Forex, Índices, Criptomoedas e Índices Sintéticos . O indicador combina detecção precisa de sinais, filtragem i
Bookmap pro
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Indicadores
FREE Bookmap Volume Heatmap Indicator Overview The   Bookmap Volume Heatmap   is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that creates a visual heatmap of trading volume distribution across price levels, similar to professional trading platforms like Bookmap. It provides traders with a clear visualization of where significant trading activity has occurred within a specified price range. Key Features 1.   Volume Distribution Visualization Creates color-coded rectangles on the chart representing vol
FREE
Visual Momentum Flow Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Visual Momentum Flow Indicator: Decode the Market's True Intent Are you tired of indicators that only work in trending markets, leaving you confused during consolidations? Do you struggle to distinguish between a genuine momentum breakout and a false move within a ranging market? The Visual Momentum Flow Indicator is your solution. This meticulously engineered tool is designed not just to follow trends, but to interpret the very character of the market, giving you a distinct edge by clearly ide
Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart
Sergey Andreev
3.53 (19)
Indicadores
Este indicador permite-lhe desfrutar os dois produtos mais populares para analisar volumes de ofertas e das negociações no mercado a um preço favorável: Actual Depth of Market Chart Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart Este produto combina o poder de ambos os indicadores e é fornecido como um único arquivo. Venda Anti-crise. Hoje com menor preço. Anda logo! A funcionalidade do COMBO Actual Depth of Market e Tick Volume Chart é totalmente idêntica aos indicadores originais. Você vai aproveitar o po
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicadores
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicadores
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Quantum Currency Array Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicadores
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
HiperCube Market Profile
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Indicadores
Perfil do mercado do HiperCube! Código de desconto de 20% na Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20 Um Perfil de Mercado é uma representação gráfica que combina informações de preços e de tempo sob a forma de distribuição. Apresenta informações de preço na escala vertical (eixo y) e informações de volume na escala horizontal (eixo x). Este tipo de gráfico fornece informações sobre a atividade do mercado, permitindo que os comerciantes visualizem e avaliem o valor justo de mercado em tempo real. Funci
FREE
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicadores
O Indicador WAPV Price and Volume para MT5 faz parte do conjunto de ferramentas do (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) e ( Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume). O Indicador WAPV Price and Volume para MT5 foi criado para facilitar a visualização da movimentação do volume  no gráfico de forma intuitiva. Com ele você pode observar os momentos de pico de volume e momentos em que o mercado não tem interesse profissional Identificar momentos que o Mercado esta se movimentando por inércia e não por moviment
VolumeProfile MT5
Robert Hess
4.14 (7)
Indicadores
Description: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). Locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage over other market participants. Features: Customizable Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points integrated resource management to reduce the load while working with multiple charts Works on all timefr
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicadores
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a análise da estrutura de mercado e dos conceitos ICT / Smart Money . Ele não abre posições e não gerencia ordens: é uma ferramenta de análise visual , não um robô de trading automatizado. O que o indicador mostra O indicador varre o gráfico e destaca as seguintes informações : Estrutura de mercado : swings importantes, HH, HL, LH, LL Quebras de estrutura : Break
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Mais do autor
Funded Prop Firm With Xauusd Gold Box Signal Entry
Nur Hannah Khalilah Binti Hairulzam
Indicadores
Your PROP FIRM account GOT BLOWN again and again? Still haven’t found an indicator or technique that DELIVERS CONSISTEN PROFITS and PASSING YOUR CHALLENGE ACCOUNT ? Tired of repeating the challenge again and again and desperately wishing you could FINALLY FUNDED and start WITHDRAWING ? Don’t worry. I’m a REAL PROP FIRM and FULL TIME TRADER and I’ll share with you the very indicator I'VE BEEN USING MYSELF to successfully funded 500k accounts and become a full-time trader. STOP WASTIN
Easy Scalping Box Signal For Bitcoin Btcusd
Nur Hannah Khalilah Binti Hairulzam
Indicadores
Always getting   MARGIN CALLS   again and again? Still haven’t found an indicator or technique that   DELIVERS CONSISTENT DAILY PROFIT ? Tired of depositing funds and desperately wishing you could   FINALLY WITHDRAWING ? Don’t worry. I’m a   REAL   FULL TIME TRADER   and I’ll share with you the very indicator   I'VE BEEN USING MYSELF   to successfully become a full-time trader.   STOP WASTING   time with indicators that aren’t created by real traders and have no proven track record
Easy Scalping Box Signal For Currency Pairs
Nur Hannah Khalilah Binti Hairulzam
Indicadores
Always getting   MARGIN CALLS   again and again? Still haven’t found an indicator or technique that   DELIVERS CONSISTENT DAILY PROFIT ? Tired of depositing funds and desperately wishing you could   FINALLY WITHDRAWING ? Don’t worry. I’m a   REAL   FULL TIME TRADER   and I’ll share with you the very indicator   I'VE BEEN USING MYSELF   to successfully become a full-time trader.   STOP WASTING   time with indicators that aren’t created by real traders and have no proven track record
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário