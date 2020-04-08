Unlock High-Confidence Trading with Flash Signal!

Tired of signals that appear too late or repaint? The Flash Signal: EMA-Stoch System indicator is engineered to deliver timely, filtered trade entries, transforming complicated market analysis into clear, actionable buy and sell arrows. Stop guessing and start trading with conviction!

Key Advantages: Why You Need Flash Signal

Filtered for Quality: This isn't just a simple EMA crossover. We combine the power of three Exponential Moving Averages (5, 15, 30) with the Stochastic Oscillator for entry timing, and then filter it all with a strong ADX (Average Directional Index) to confirm trend momentum ( ). This multi-layer filtering dramatically reduces false signals.

Built-in Trend Safety Net (Optional): Activate the optional 200 EMA Filter to ensure you only take Buy signals when the price is above the long-term trend, and Sell signals when the price is below it. This instantly aligns your trades with the primary market direction.

Non-Repainting Arrows: The signal calculation is strictly performed on the closed bar (index 1) . This ensures that once an arrow appears, it stays put, giving you reliable entry points you can trust.

Instant Notification: Never miss an opportunity! Get immediate Alerts, Email, and Push Notifications sent straight to your mobile device as soon as a valid, filtered signal is confirmed.

Parameters for Full Control

Customize the system to fit your trading style and any time frame:

FastEMA (5): The period for the fastest EMA, used for early directional change detection.

MediumEMA (15): The period for the mid-speed EMA, part of the core trend alignment.

SlowEMA (30): The period for the slowest EMA, establishing the short-term market trend base.

StochasticPeriod (5), KPeriod (3), DPeriod (3): Standard settings to fine-tune the Stochastic entry timing.

ADXPeriod (14): The lookback period for the ADX trend strength filter.

UseEMAFilter (true/false): Option to activate the long-term trend filter.

EMAPeriod (200): The period for the long-term EMA trend filter.

Alert Options: Controls for EnableNotify, SendAlert, SendApp, and SendEmail , giving you flexible alert delivery.

AlertDelaySeconds (60): Prevents spamming and ensures you only get an alert when the signal persists past the delay.

ArrowOffset (10): Adjusts the distance of the buy/sell arrows from the high or low of the bar.

Shift (0): Allows you to shift the signal arrows forward or backward on the chart.

Empower Your Decision-Making

For maximum results and complete market mastery, we highly recommend combining Flash Signal with these additional indicators:

By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.

Don't Wait for the Next Opportunity—Capture It!

Ready to upgrade your trading arsenal with clear, filtered signals?

Download the Flash Signa today and start experiencing the clarity of filtered, non-repainting trade entries!