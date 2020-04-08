Smart Scalpers Edge

Smart Scalper's Edge: The Triple-Filter Signal

Tired of chasing false signals? The "Smart Scalper's Edge" is your unfair advantage in the market, designed for traders who demand precision and confirmation. This indicator doesn't just rely on a simple crossover; it uses a powerful triple-confirmation system to filter out the noise and pinpoint high-probability trading opportunities. Get the clarity you need to enter the market with confidence!

Key Advantages: Trade Smarter, Not Harder

  • Filter Out Noise, Find the Trend: By combining the fast and slow CCI periods with the powerful EMA 200, this indicator ensures you only trade in alignment with the major trend, dramatically improving your signal quality.

  • Built-in Candlestick Confirmation: No more guessing! The system requires a confirmation of three consecutive bullish or bearish candles directly at the point of the CCI action, giving you an extra layer of conviction before entry.

  • Never Miss an Opportunity: With comprehensive alert features (Alerts, Notifications, and Email), you can monitor multiple charts and timeframes without being glued to your screen. The indicator alerts you the moment a verified signal appears.

  • Clear Visuals, Instant Insight: Arrows are plotted directly on the chart, indicating precise entry points. Plus, a live, minimalist dashboard gives you an instant status update on the current trend, signal, and CCI metrics.

Parameters for Customization

Tailor the "Smart Scalper's Edge" to fit your unique trading style with these easy-to-manage inputs:

  • CCI_Period1 (Fast CCI): Sets the period for the faster Commodity Channel Index line (default is 14).

  • CCI_Period2 (Slow CCI): Sets the period for the slower, confirming Commodity Channel Index line (default is 50).

  • UseEMAFilter: A simple ON/OFF switch to activate or disable the powerful EMA trend filter.

  • EMAPeriod: Defines the period for the Exponential Moving Average used for major trend filtering (default is 200).

  • EMAAppliedPrice: Selects the price data (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.) the EMA calculation will use.

  • EnableNotify, SendAlert, SendApp, SendEmail: Control which alert channels you receive signals on (popup, mobile notification, or email).

  • AlertDelaySeconds: Prevents repetitive alerts by setting a minimum time delay between new signals.

  • ArrowOffset: Adjusts the vertical distance of the Buy/Sell arrows from the candle's High/Low for optimal visibility.

  • Shift: Allows you to shift the entire indicator output horizontally.

Empower Your Decision-Making

While the "Smart Scalper's Edge" delivers precise, filtered signals, you can achieve maximum results by combining it with these powerful analytical tools developed by Maul Capitalindo. Enhance your market understanding and make even more confident trading decisions:

By combining these powerful tools, you can seamlessly integrate advanced confirmation and risk management into your strategy, moving you closer to your financial goals!


Ready to Gain Your Edge?

Stop trading blind and start making confirmed, confident entries. The "Smart Scalper's Edge" combines the best of momentum, trend, and price action analysis into one seamless tool.

Download the Smart Scalper's Edge now and transform your trading!


