FundPass EA

📌 FundPass EA – The Ultimate Tool to Pass Prop Firm Challenges (FTMO, Oanda, The5ers & more)

FundPass EA is specially designed to meet the strict requirements of prop firm challenges such as FTMO, The5ers, Oanda, MFF, and others. With advanced risk management and intelligent trading logic, this EA maximizes your chance to pass evaluations and maintain consistency on funded accounts.

🚀 Key Features:

  • Automated Risk Management

    • Built-in protection for Daily Loss Limit and Max Drawdown according to prop firm rules.

    • Auto lot-size calculation based on account balance and % risk.

  • Multi-Strategy Trading System

    • Supports both trend-following & mean-reversion approaches.

    • Optimized for Forex majors, Gold, and Indices.

    • Signal filters with EMA, RSI, ATR for high-quality entries.

  • Basket TP & Equity Guard

    • Closes all trades once target profit (by % or fixed value) is reached.

    • Equity Guard automatically protects the account when drawdown exceeds the set threshold.

  • Prop Firm Compliance

    • No unlimited martingale, no restricted scalping methods.

    • Built-in spread filter, news filter, and session filter for safe trading.

  • Flexible Modes & Customization

    • Adjustable inputs for Daily Loss, Max DD, and Profit Target for each prop firm.

    • Choose between Challenge Mode (faster pass) or Funded Mode (long-term consistency).

🎯 Why Choose FundPass EA?

  • Designed specifically for prop firm challenges.

  • Boosts your chance of passing FTMO, Oanda, The5ers, and similar programs.

  • Fully automated with smart capital & risk management.

  • Saves time and effort – just set it up once, and let the EA work for you.

🔑 FundPass EA is your key to unlocking prop firm funding and scaling up your trading capital with confidence!


Mais do autor
SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification
Minh Phuong Phung
Indicadores
SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification – Your Smart Market Sentinel! Overview: SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification is a lightweight and powerful tool that helps traders stay ahead of trend changes in real-time . Built on the widely trusted SuperTrend indicator , this tool monitors price action and instantly notifies you via email when a new BUY or SELL signal is triggered – no more missed opportunities! ️ Key Features: SuperTrend-Based Signals Uses SuperTrend algorithm (ATR-base
Dashboard Crossover EMA
Minh Phuong Phung
Indicadores
Unlock powerful trading insights with the Dashboard Crossover Indicator , a dynamic tool designed for serious forex traders. This intelligent dashboard brings real-time crossover signals from multiple indicators , across multiple currency pairs , and over multiple timeframes —all in one compact, easy-to-read panel. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support : Instantly scan for crossover signals (e.g., Moving Averages, MACD, Stochastics, RSI crossovers) across timeframes ranging from M1 to MN1. Wh
FREE
Littleboy EA
Minh Phuong Phung
Experts
LittleBoy EA Overview (for XAU/USD, M30 timeframe only) LittleBoy EA is an Expert Advisor designed for the XAU/USD (Gold vs USD) pair on the M30 timeframe . It utilizes a grid trading strategy , allowing it to open and manage multiple positions simultaneously in response to market volatility. Main Features: Grid Strategy Logic The EA can open multiple trades as a group using a pyramiding approach, adapting to market fluctuations. Order Management Controls Set a maximum number of allowed tr
Somi Auto Trailing stop EA
Minh Phuong Phung
Utilitários
This is a powerful semi-automated EA designed for active traders who want enhanced control over their open trades. It combines advanced features like dynamic trailing stop , automatic DCA (dollar-cost averaging) , and a smart SL/TP synchronization system , all controlled via an intuitive on-chart button interface . Features: 1. Smart Trailing Stop Automatically adjusts your Stop Loss to secure profits as price moves in your favor. You can define: Profit thresholds to activate trailing (e.g.,
SmartTrader Signal
Minh Phuong Phung
Indicadores
Multi Signal Pro   - Trading Indicator Descri ption: MultiSignal Pro is a comprehensive trading indicat or that co mbines EMA crossover signals, Pinbar pattern recognition, and Vol ume   Profile analysis to identify trading oppor tun ities. How to Tr ade: Entry Signals: Green Arr ows : Buy signals -   e nter long positions Red Arrows : Sell s ignals - e nter short positions Volume Analy sis: Blue Histogram : Shows trading volume   distr ibution across price levels Yel low Line : Point of Contro
Smart Band
Minh Phuong Phung
Indicadores
Smart Band Signal MT5 combines adaptive volatility bands with trend and momentum filters to produce clean trading signals suitable for intraday and swing traders. The indicator dynamically adjusts band width to market conditions, marks reliable reversals and breakouts, and displays immediately actionable Green BUY and Red SELL   on the chart.  How signals are generated (clear rules) BUY signal (long): Price touches or closes below the Lower Smart Band. Middle band (adaptive SMA) is flat or slopi
TrendFusion 3
Minh Phuong Phung
Indicadores
TrendFusion 3 – Triple EMA Trend Signal Indicator TrendFusion 3 is a powerful trend-following indicator based on the synergy of three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) , designed to help traders identify precise Buy and Sell opportunities. How It Works Combines short-term, medium-term, and long-term EMAs to determine the dominant market trend. Buy Signal : Triggered when the short-term EMA crosses above the long-term EMA and all EMAs are aligned upward. Sell Signal : Triggered when the sh
DualEdge Hedge
Minh Phuong Phung
Experts
DualEdge Hedge – Smart Hedging EA for MT5- Suitable for the Gold (XAUUSD) market in 2025, optimized for the M1 and M5 timeframes. DualEdge Hedge is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , designed to capture profitable trading opportunities through a pullback-entry hedging strategy . The EA identifies price retracements (pullbacks) after strong moves and opens positions in both directions, applying a smart hedging mechanism to reduce risk exposure. With optimized stop-loss and take
