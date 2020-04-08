Precision Pulse

Precision Pulse: High-Conviction Trend-Following Indicator

Product Overview

Precision Pulse is an advanced, multi-factor trend-following indicator engineered to deliver high-probability trade signals by rigorously aligning the long-term trend, short-term momentum, and overbought/oversold conditions. It minimizes market noise and whipsaws by requiring all foundational components to converge before generating an entry signal.

Signal Mechanics: The Core of Precision

Precision Pulse ensures trade quality through a two-step, rigorous filtering process, justifying the "Precision" claim with concrete mechanics:

Step 1: Iron-Clad Trend Confirmation (Moving Average Filter)

The indicator establishes an undeniable, established trend by filtering out choppy or consolidating market conditions. It uses three 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) derived from the High, Low, and Close prices, all relative to a 100-period EMA. A valid trend is confirmed only when the following rigorous alignment is met:

  • Bullish Trend (Buy Signal Prerequisite): The EMA(50, High), EMA(50, Low), and EMA(50, Close) must all be positioned above the EMA(100, Close).

  • Bearish Trend (Sell Signal Prerequisite): The EMA(50, High), EMA(50, Low), and EMA(50, Close) must all be positioned below the EMA(100, Close).

This multi-EMA check significantly reduces false signals by verifying that the entire price range is fully aligned with the master trend direction.

Step 2: Optimal Entry Timing (Stochastic Momentum Shift)

Once the trend is confirmed, the indicator waits for the ideal high-probability pullback entry. The Stochastic Oscillator is used to identify a temporary retracement against the trend, followed by a momentum shift back in the trend's direction:

  • Buy Signal Trigger: Trend is Bullish (Step 1 is true), AND the Stochastic Oscillator moves from an Oversold region and crosses back up.

  • Sell Signal Trigger: Trend is Bearish (Step 1 is true), AND the Stochastic Oscillator moves from an Overbought region and crosses back down.

When both complex conditions are met, a clear, unambiguous Buy or Sell arrow appears directly on the chart.

Key Features & Customization

Unambiguous Visual Signals

Clear Buy and Sell arrows appear instantly on the chart. You can adjust the visual distance of the arrow from the price bar using the ArrowOffset parameter and shift the entire indicator's display with Shift. The TriggerCandle setting allows you to choose if the signal fires on the Current candle (earlier but riskier) or the Previous candle (confirmed).

Comprehensive Alert System

Never miss a confirmed setup with integrated notifications. The EnableNotify parameter acts as a master ON/OFF switch for all alerts. You can independently toggle:

  • Platform Pop-up Alerts ( SendAlert )

  • Mobile Push Notifications ( SendApp )

  • Email Alerts (SendEmail)

    To prevent alert spam, the AlertDelaySeconds sets a delay (defaulting to 60 seconds) between notifications.

Easily Customizable Parameters

All core periods are adjustable to perfectly fit your trading style and asset:

  • Trend Settings: The speed of the primary moving average is set by EMA50_Period (default 50), and the master trend filter by EMA100_Period (default 100).

  • Momentum Settings (Stochastic): The Stochastic Oscillator's function is controlled by Stochastic_K (sets the primary period, default 14), Stochastic_D (sets the signal line period, default 3), and Stochastic_Slowing (sets the internal smoothing factor, default 3).

Enhance Your Analysis

For users seeking maximum confirmation, Precision Pulse works exceptionally well in conjunction with other analysis tools:

- Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection Download Here 

- Last High and Low Download Here 

- Multi Timeframe Support Resistance Download Here 

- Scalp Master Pro Download Here 

Download Precision Pulse today and stop watching the market—start trading it with high-confidence, statistically-aligned trend entries.

