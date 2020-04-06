Nova PAX Trader is a disciplined automation combining the Parabolic SAR and ADX (Average Directional Index) — blending trend direction, momentum, and timing into a structured trading system. This EA identifies setups where price is clearly trending and momentum is strong, using the Parabolic SAR for directional cues and ADX to confirm trend strength.

Instead of reacting to every market fluctuation, Nova PAX Trader waits for clear alignment: trades are executed only when the Parabolic SAR indicates a direction and ADX confirms a strong trend, filtering out noise and weak moves.

It’s a clean, rules-based approach — trading with structure, discipline, and timing.

Why traders choose Nova PAX Trader

Parabolic SAR + ADX, Fully Automated:

Combines trend direction and momentum strength for precise entries and exits.

Trend & Strength Confirmation:

Trades only when Parabolic signals align with a strong ADX reading.

Built-In Risk Management:

Each trade has a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

Multi-Market Applicability:

Effective on forex, metals, indices, and crypto — suitable for H1 to daily charts.

Clear, Efficient, Transparent:

Simple logic, fast execution, and no unnecessary complexity.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.

No EA guarantees results — but Nova PAX Trader provides a structured, dual-indicator approach for disciplined trend trading.

Try the demo today and secure your license before the price increases.