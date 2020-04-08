Golden PainX and GainX Spike Indicator

The Golden PainX and GainX Spike Indicator is a cutting-edge, AI-powered trading tool engineered exclusively for the synthetic indices market. It masterfully combines proprietary spike detection algorithms and real-time price action analysis to generate high-probability, non-repainting trade signals with exceptional accuracy.

  • Important( Use only on PainX 400and GainX 400 (M1 one minute timeframe)
  • Identifies high-probability spikes with non-repainting buy/sell arrows.
  • Automatically sets profit targets and stop losses.
  • Sends notifications to phone and computer 
  • Displays trend information
  • Works on  Weltrade brokers
  • Minimum deposit $30
  • Works perfectly with default settings
  • Learn how the indicator works here
  • How to setup notifications here 
  • For the latest updates, support, and expert community insights, join our official channel at mql5.com.


FREE
