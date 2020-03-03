BTC Scalper X

Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!!

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810

BTC Scalper X - Your best assistant in trading with Bitcoin.

A fully automatic advisor that does not require additional settings, designed for trading on the Bitcoin currency pair.(BTCUSD) M5

Does not use dangerous trading methods, no grid, martingale, etc.The strategy is based on breaking through important levels. (fast scalping).

Recommendations:

  • Trading pair: Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum Deposit: 100$
  • Trading leverage : 1:100 and higher
  • Broker: Any broker with low spread 
  • VPS: Use VPS to make the EA work 24/7

Main features:

  • Only one transaction per instrument with its mandatory closure at the end of each working day.
  • The advisor works exclusively with pending orders — execution is always at the exact price without slippage.
  • Each transaction always has Take Profit and Stop Loss — honest and transparent work with a pre-clear result.
  • No martingale or grids — M1 Gold X does not use dangerous capital management methods!
  • Uses a unique adaptive algorithm based on the law of supply and demand.
  • Closes positions daily for stable risk management.


Hurry to buy at the lowest price, the cost of the advisor will only increase!!

Happy trading!

