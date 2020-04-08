MatadorGate

MATADOR (MT5) is a fusion indicator that turns trend + momentum + volatility + SMC into one actionable trading plan. The core engine blends ATR-based SuperTrend bias, an HTF EMA gate, ADX/DI, momentum (MACD/RSI/SMI/MFI/Heikin-Ashi), volatility regimes (Bollinger/Donchian/Keltner, Choppiness/Squeeze), Session VWAP and ADR/ATR with SMC+ (Order Block, FVG, BOS/CHOCH) to produce a pScore (0..1). When conditions pass, MATADOR prints Entry / SL / TP1-TP3 on the chart, fires an alert, and also covers Retest (touch of ST/OB) and Continuation (trend persistence) scenarios. The indicator does not open trades; a clean iCustom bridge is provided for EAs (buffers: 0=BUY, 1=SELL, 2=DIR +1/-1, 3=pScore, 4=SL, 5=TP1). Profiles (Conservative / Standard / Aggressive) adjust thresholds and feature weights to your risk style.


User Guide : 

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1N_mCI-ZEE7dztS0QXRlBaDXHmMK2Wqgi?usp=drive_link  


What you get: a one-glance plan that consolidates many signals into a single score; structured drawings of ST/OB/FVG and target levels; terminal & push alerts (Default / Compact / JSON); smart clutter control with AutoPurge / TTL; a Spread Gate and HTF Gate to filter noise; optional Heikin-Ashi confirmation for high-noise markets.


Quick start: attach to a chart and pick a profile; start with a preset and calibrate MaxSpreadPoints to your broker’s point/pip scheme; keep OnlyHeavyOnNewBar = true for performance. Presets included: XAUUSD (M1/M5), Major FX (M5/M15), Indices (M1/M5), Crypto (M1–M15).


Tuning tips:

• XAUUSD (M1/M5): ATR≈7/10, STMult≈2.7/2.4, MaxSpread≈200–300 pts

• Major FX (M5/M15): ATR≈10–14, STMult≈2.1–2.4, MaxSpread≈20–35 pts

• Crypto: use Conservative profile, STMult≈3.0 (M1); if CFD spreads are very wide, consider disabling the Spread Gate


Important: for educational purposes only; not financial advice. Validate in Strategy Tester or demo before going live. If you see no signals, check AllowedSymbols, MinTF/MaxTF, or MarketSilence settings. For smoother performance, use BacktestLightMode = true and keep overlay auto-clean enabled.




Produtos recomendados
Forex mastery X marks the spot
Nardus Van Staden
Indicadores
Introducing "X Marks the Spot" – Your Ultimate MetaTrader 5 Indicator for Perfect Trades! Are you tired of the guesswork in trading? Ready to take your MetaTrader 5 experience to a whole new level? Look no further – "X Marks the Spot" is here to revolutionize your trading strategy! What is "X Marks the Spot"? "X Marks the Spot" is not just another indicator – it's your personal trading compass that works seamlessly on all timeframes . Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader,
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicadores
O indicador cria cotações atuais, que podem ser comparadas com as históricas e, com base nisso, fazer uma previsão do movimento dos preços. O indicador possui um campo de texto para navegação rápida até a data desejada. Opções: Símbolo - seleção do símbolo que o indicador exibirá; SymbolPeriod - seleção do período do qual o indicador coletará dados; IndicatorColor - cor do indicador; HorisontalShift - deslocamento das cotações desenhadas pelo indicador pelo número especificado de barras; I
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Experts
A ideia do sistema é a identificação de padrões de reversão utilizando o cálculo de candles compostos. Os padrões de reversão são semelhantes aos padrões "Martelo" e o " Homem Enforcado " da análise candlestick Japonesa, porém ele usa candles compostos em vez de uma única barra e não precisa do pequeno corpo numa composição para confirmar a reversão. Os parâmetros de entrada: Range - número máximo de barras, utilizada no cálculo de composição dos candles compostos . Minimum - tamanho mínimo dos
FREE
SkyNet Fx EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
O SkyNet EA usa a estratégia de retorno á Média mais Filtros gerar um  Sinal de entrada no mercado. Este setup é frequentemente usado por traders profissionais Ao redor do mundo. Se queres um EA seguro, o SkyNet EA é pra você. O SkyNet EA não usa AI ou martingale, não faz milagres, mas é seguro. Os resultados Aqui apresentados nas imagens são de (out of Sample), portanto, muito mais confiável. O SkyNet EA foi submetido a um longo período de mais de dez anos de Backtest com dados Tick a Tick,   u
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
A estratégia do robô é baseada na ensinada pelo Stormer. Segue a explicação da mesma: Quando o RSI fica abaixo de 25, compramos nos últimos 15 minutos do pregão a mercado e o stop de ganho fica na maior máxima dos dois últimos dias. Sendo o mesmo movimentado até ser atingido ou ir para baixo da entrada (quando encerramos a posição a mercado, independente de termos atingido o número máximo de dias). Como utilizo? Configura o Lote e configure a hora e minuto que o EA deve operar. O mesmo só se
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Gold Queen
Souvik Sarkar
Experts
Gold Queen é um sistema de trading automatizado projetado para identificar oportunidades com base na direção da tendência e na ação do preço. Ele usa indicadores técnicos para avaliar as condições do mercado e gerenciar entradas e saídas de forma sistemática. Gold Queen é indicado para traders que preferem uma solução automatizada com regras predefinidas. Observe que o desempenho de qualquer sistema de trading pode variar conforme as condições do mercado, e o desempenho passado em testes não ind
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
Indicadores
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
TPO Profile MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicadores
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
Priority Argument
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicadores
The Priority Argument indicator algorithm is based on standard indicators as well as its own mathematical calculations. The indicator will help users determine the direction of the trend. It will also become an irreplaceable advisor for entering the market or for closing a position. This indicator is recommended for everyone, both beginners and professionals. How to work: The implementation of the trend indicator is simple - in the form of lines of two colors. We buy when the indicator line c
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Indicadores
O Canal Donchian Os canais são uma das ferramentas de análise técnica mais populares porque transmitem intuitivamente aos analistas as restrições que tendem a ocorrer na maioria das mudanças de preço. Os usuários do canal sabem que informações valiosas podem ser obtidas a qualquer momento, independentemente de o preço estar no centro de uma faixa ou próximo a uma das fronteiras. Uma das técnicas mais famosas para explorar esses conceitos são as bandas de Bollinger. No entanto, John Bollinger não
FREE
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Spike Catch Pro
Amani Fungo
4.14 (7)
Indicadores
Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
FREE
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicadores
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Backtesting Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
Indicadores
Introduction to the Manual Backtesting Indicator on MQL5 The MetaTrader platform provides an excellent backtesting tool for evaluating Expert Advisors (EAs). However, when it comes to manually backtesting a strategy to assess its effectiveness, this tool has some limitations: You cannot manually draw zones or trend lines while in backtesting mode. You cannot switch timeframes to check time alignment. For example, if my strategy requires additional confirmation from a higher timeframe (HTF), this
PipFinite EA Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
3.67 (9)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Powerful Indicator PipFinite Trend PRO EA Trend PRO trades the signal of PipFinite Trend PRO and manages the trade depending on the user's preference. The EA includes many customizable features that can further enhance the Trend PRO trading strategy. Features like Entry and Exit Filters, Higher Timeframe Filter, Stoploss, Takeprofit, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, News Filter and MORE! The Innovative Solution EA Trend PRO was created to make your trading more
Rsi Elmex
Olesia Lukian
Experts
RSI Expert Advisor with ATR, Trailing Stop and Multi-Symbol Trading Introduction: The Science Behind RSI Trading The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder in 1978 and has become one of the most trusted momentum oscillators in technical analysis. What began as a manual calculation method in Wilder's book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" has evolved into an indispensable tool for traders across all markets. The RSI's power lies in its ability to quantify price
FREE
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Experts
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Indicadores
Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator The Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator is a cutting-edge tool developed by  Coetsee Digital , designed to identify potential spike opportunities in the market. Crafted for traders focusing on Deriv and Weltrade synthetic markets, this indicator is optimized to operate exclusively on the 3-minute (M3), 5-minute (M5), 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1) timeframes and supports only the following pairs: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, Pai
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
Esta é a iteração mais recente do meu famoso scalper, Goldfinch EA, publicado pela primeira vez há quase uma década. Ele amplia o mercado em expansões súbitas de volatilidade que ocorrem em curtos períodos de tempo: assume e tenta capitalizar a inércia no movimento dos preços após uma súbita aceleração dos preços. Esta nova versão foi simplificada para permitir que o profissional use o recurso de otimização do testador facilmente para encontrar os melhores parâmetros de negociação. [ Guia de ins
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicadores
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Trade Extender
Loncey Duwarkah
5 (1)
Experts
Autonomously executes trades, overseeing the entire process from initiation to completion.  Free support via chat, email and remote assistance Originally built for XAUUSD (Gold). Settings changes for other symbols Powerful rules management Enhanced positioning features Risk Management / Dynamic lot sizing Quick Setup Symbols : XAUUSD Investment for all: Our trading bot is crafted to serve traders of all investment levels, ensuring accessibility to the forex market even for those with limited fu
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicadores
Este é um indicador para MT5 que fornece sinais precisos para entrar em uma negociação sem redesenhar. Ele pode ser aplicado a qualquer ativo financeiro: forex, criptomoedas, metais, ações, índices. Ele fornecerá estimativas bastante precisas e informará quando é melhor abrir e fechar um negócio. Assista o vídeo (6:22) com um exemplo de processamento de apenas um sinal que compensou o indicador! A maioria dos traders melhora seus resultados de negociação durante a primeira semana de negociação c
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicadores
Este painel mostra os últimos   padrões harmónicos   disponíveis para os símbolos seleccionados, pelo que poupará tempo e será mais eficiente /   versão MT4 . Indicador gratuito:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colunas do indicador Symbol :   aparecem os símbolos seleccionados Trend :   de alta ou de baixa Pattern :   tipo de padrão (gartley, borboleta, morcego, caranguejo, tubarão, cifra ou ABCD) Entry :   preço de entrada SL:   preço de paragem de perda TP1:   preço do 1º take profit TP2:   preço
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicadores
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicadores
O   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   é uma tendência única 10 em 1 seguindo um indicador multi-timeframe   100% sem repintura   que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos:   forex ,   commodities ,   criptomoedas ,   índices ,   ações .  O  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX) Índice de canal de commodities (CCI) Velas clássicas de
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicadores
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
KT Momentum Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Indicadores
O indicador KT Momentum Arrows é baseado em uma quebra momentânea que é calculada usando a variação das bandas e a volatilidade emergente em determinada direção. Um sinal de compra é gerado quando o preço fecha acima da banda superior, e um sinal de venda é gerado quando o preço fecha abaixo da banda inferior. Um coeficiente de magnitude é utilizado como parâmetro de entrada, influenciando tanto a variação das bandas quanto a medição da volatilidade. O valor desse coeficiente deve ser escolhido
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
Indicadores
AtBot: Como funciona e como usá-lo ### Como funciona O indicador "AtBot" para a plataforma MT5 gera sinais de compra e venda usando uma combinação de ferramentas de análise técnica. Ele integra a Média Móvel Simples (SMA), a Média Móvel Exponencial (EMA) e o índice de Faixa Verdadeira Média (ATR) para identificar oportunidades de negociação. Além disso, pode utilizar velas Heikin Ashi para melhorar a precisão dos sinais. Deixe uma avaliação após a compra e receba um presente especial. ### Princ
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário