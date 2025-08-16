IntraScalper

IntraScalper is an advanced, dynamic level-providing strategy built on proven price action principles.
At the start of every trading session, it automatically calculates the decisive Golden Level—a key point that guides high-probability trade opportunities.

The upper blue line signals a confirmed short move towards the dotted lines, while the same logic applies to downside trends. Each dotted line is drawn once per day and represents a 90% likelihood of reversal based on historical price action behavior.

The system combines precisely engineered trend lines with these calculated levels, creating a powerful and highly effective trading framework.

IntraScalper also features built-in signal generation and a real-time trading simulator, allowing you to view potential profits and losses directly on your screen—bringing clarity, confidence, and consistency to your trading decisions.  

IntraScalperEA coming soon with inbuilt 3 difference strategy.


Strategy 1 = IntraS1 = Buy Mad Bull

Strategy 2 = InstraS2 = Buy TF

Strategy 3  = IntraS3 = Mad Scalper Bull 

