Smart Band

Smart Band Signal MT5 combines adaptive volatility bands with trend and momentum filters to produce clean trading signals suitable for intraday and swing traders. The indicator dynamically adjusts band width to market conditions, marks reliable reversals and breakouts, and displays immediately actionable Green BUY and Red SELL  on the chart. 

How signals are generated (clear rules)

BUY signal (long):

  1. Price touches or closes below the Lower Smart Band.

  2. Middle band (adaptive SMA) is flat or sloping up, or a short-term trend filter confirms bullish bias.

  3. When all conditions are met, a Green BUY arrow appears and an alert is sent.

SELL signal (short):

  1. Price touches or closes above the Upper Smart Band.

  2. Middle band is flat or sloping down, or a short-term trend filter confirms bearish bia

  3. When all conditions are met, a Red SELL arrow appears and an alert is sent.

Breakout mode (optional)

When enabled, Smart Band can also trade band breakouts: a strong close outside the bands with increased band width and volume/momentum confirmation triggers a directional breakout signal. Breakout signals use different visual markers and a configurable minimum confirmation time.

Visuals & interface

  • Clean arrows for Green BUY and Red SELL placed on the bar that confirmed the signal.

  • Colored bands: Upper, Middle, Lower with optional fill shading.

  • On-chart signal panel showing last signal, time, price, and recommended stop-loss / take-profit levels.

Risk management suggestions

  • Default stop-loss: outside opposite band 

  • Default take-profit: user-selectable R:R (e.g., 1:2) or band-target method.

  • Use position sizing based on % account risk per trade.

  • Avoid trading during major news if using squeeze/breakout mode.


