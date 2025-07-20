GEN Smart Pulse Levels

GEN Smart Pulse Levels is a visual indicator designed to help traders identify short-term momentum shifts and directional bias. It plots dynamic “Pulse Levels” derived from Hull Moving Average (HMA) momentum transitions. These levels act as adaptive reference points that assist in reading market structure, spotting potential reversals, and validating breakouts or false breaks. The indicator includes on-chart signal markers and optional push/email notification support.

Key Features

  • Detects momentum shifts by comparing current HMA values to previous bars.
  • On bullish momentum, the Pulse Level is set at the candle’s Low; on bearish momentum, at the candle’s High.
  • The level automatically extends forward until the next momentum shift is detected.
  • Candles are colored (Green / Red / Neutral) based on their position relative to the active Pulse Level.
  • Signal arrows appear on false breakouts or rejections near the level.
  • An information panel displays the current level value and market status (Up / Down / Neutral).
  • Integrated alert system supports pop-up notifications, push to mobile, and optional email alerts.

Signal Logic

Momentum Shift Detection

The indicator compares Hull Moving Average (HMA) values with a reference bar to identify direction changes:

  • When HMA crosses above the previous value → Bullish shift.
  • When HMA crosses below → Bearish shift.

Pulse Level Placement

  • On bullish shift: Level is set at the Low of the shift candle.
  • On bearish shift: Level is set at the High of the shift candle.

Level Extension

The Pulse Level is extended forward bar by bar until a new momentum shift occurs.

Rejection Arrow Signals (optional)

  • Bearish Reject: Displayed when price breaks above the level but closes back below within 3 bars.
  • Bullish Reject: Displayed when price breaks below the level but closes back above

Visual Design

  • Candles are automatically colored according to Pulse Level bias (Bullish, Bearish, or Neutral).
  • Pulse Level line is drawn automatically and updated in real-time (non-ray line).
  • Rejection arrows (↑↑ / ↓↓) mark potential reversal points.
  • A corner information panel displays the indicator name, current Pulse Level, and market direction status.
  • Clean chart layout with white background, grid turned off, and Ask line visible.

Usage Guidelines

  • Breakout Confirmation
    Enter in the direction of the breakout when the price breaks through the Pulse Level and the candle color confirms the bias.
  • Rejection Fade
    Use the rejection arrow signals (↑↑ or ↓↓) to identify false breakouts and potential reversals.
  • Trend Filter
    Only consider Buy signals when the price is above the Pulse Level, and Sell signals when below.
  • Multi-Timeframe Guidance
    Apply the indicator on higher timeframes to establish a directional framework for lower timeframe trading.

Tips

  1. Use the default period of 55 for general use; decrease it for short-term scalping, increase it for longer-term trends.
  2. Combine with volatility-based filters or session indicators for improved trade timing.
  3. Pulse Levels are derived from the high/low of momentum shift candles. Avoid using in low-volume or illiquid markets.
  4. Alerts are only triggered on the current bar to avoid historical signal spam.

Notification Setup

  1. Enable InpEnableNotifications.
  2. Select notification types: InpSendPush and/or InpSendEmail.
  3. Configure platform settings via Tools > Options > Notifications / Email in MT5.
  4. Ensure algorithmic trading is enabled in terminal settings.

Important Notes

  • This indicator is designed for analytical use only. It does not place trades automatically.
  • Once a Pulse Level is confirmed, it does not repaint. However, new market data may produce new future levels.
  • It is recommended to test the indicator on a demo account before using it in live trading.

Responder ao comentário