GEN OBMatrix Pro
- Indicadores
- Gede Egi Narditya
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 5
OBMatrix Pro is a professional indicator that combines market structure detection (Break of Structure/BOS and Change of Character/CHoCH) with automated Order Block (OB) identification.
Built for traders using Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this tool helps visualize institutional price zones and structural shifts directly on your chart.
🔍 Key Features:
-
✅ Automatically detects BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character)
-
✅ Marks swing points: HH, LL, HL, LH
-
✅ Plots Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks with real-time mitigation detection
-
✅ Supports mitigation logic using Wick or Close
-
✅ Filters OBs using Volume Pivot confirmation for added strength
-
✅ Optional 0.5 Retracement Line shown after structural breaks
-
✅ Fully customizable: label styles, colors, number of OBs shown
-
✅ Lightweight and optimized code for high performance
⚙️ Recommended Usage:
-
Works on all timeframes
-
Suitable for trending pairs with clear structural flow (e.g. H1, H4, Daily)
🛠️ Main Input Settings:
-
Market structure parameters (swing size, BOS confirmation type)
-
Order Block logic (volume pivot length, minimum OB size)
-
Display options (info labels, max OBs to display)
-
Bullish/Bearish OB color customization
❗ Notes:
-
This is a manual analysis tool, not an auto-trading system.
-
It does not place or manage trades.
-
All drawings are created automatically to support your price action analysis.