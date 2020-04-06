GEN ChronoBox
- Experts
- Gede Egi Narditya
- Versão: 1.0
EA GEN ChronoBox is a powerful automated trading solution, specifically crafted for traders who favor a breakout strategy. This EA works tirelessly to scan the market, identifying potential moments where the price is ready to make a major move, and executes trades for you. It is perfectly suited for capturing the market momentum that often follows periods of consolidation, giving you an edge without having to constantly monitor the charts.
Key Features
-
Core Breakout Strategy: Powered by a tested logic to capture significant price movements.
-
Easy Strategy Setup: Choose from several popular presets to get started quickly without the guesswork of complex parameters.
-
Advanced Risk Management:
-
Auto Lot Sizing: The lot size is automatically calculated based on a risk percentage of your equity.
-
Max Stop Loss Filter: Avoids trading during excessively high volatility by setting a maximum Stop Loss limit in points.
-
Maximum Lot Limit: Full control over the largest lot size that can be opened.
-
-
Flexible Stop Loss:
-
Automatic Mode: The Stop Loss is placed dynamically based on current market conditions.
-
Fixed Points Mode: Use a fixed Stop Loss value if you prefer.
-
-
Dynamic Trailing Stop: Secure your profits as the price moves in your favor. The Trailing Stop will lock in profits and reduce risk automatically.
-
Comprehensive Time Filters:
-
Hour Filter: Specify specific trading hours.
-
Day Filter: Disable trading on certain days.
-
Month Filter: Skip months with unpredictable market conditions.
-
-
Chart Visualization: Activate an option to draw visual objects on the chart, helping you monitor the EA's activity.
-
Safe and Reliable: Equipped with a Magic Number filter to run alongside other EAs and Slippage control to protect against poor execution.
Usage Recommendations & Example Settings
For best results, follow these general recommendations:
-
Broker: Use an ECN broker with low spreads and fast execution.
-
VPS (Virtual Private Server): It is highly recommended to run the EA on a VPS to ensure it is active 24/7 without interruption.
-
Testing: Always test the EA on a demo account first to understand its behavior and find the settings that best suit you.
Example Settings for XAUUSD (Gold) - H1 Timeframe
XAUUSD is an excellent instrument for this strategy due to its volatility. Here is a recommended settings configuration as a solid starting point:
-
Trading Strategy
-
BoxSettings: BOX_25_50 (A good choice for capturing the daily range on H1).
-
RiskRewardRatio: 2.0
-
-
Lot Sizing
-
EnableAutoLot: true (Highly recommended for safety).
-
RiskPercent: 1.0 (Or lower, according to your risk tolerance).
-
-
Stop Loss Settings
-
StopLossMode: SL_AUTOMATIC_BOX (The best option to adapt to Gold's volatility).
-
UseMaxSLFilter: true (Must be enabled as a safeguard).
-
MaxStopLossPoints: 2000 (Prevents trading if the risk is too extreme).
-
-
Trailing Stop Settings
-
UseTrailingStop: true
-
TrailingTriggerPips: 200
-
TrailingDistancePips: 200
-
-
Time Filters (Key Optimization)
-
DisableTradingMonth: MONTH_ALL
-
DisableTradingDay: DAY_ALL
-
StartTradingHour: 0 (Starts trading at the beginning of the day).
-
EndTradingHour: 23 (Ends trading at the close of the day for 24-hour trading).
-