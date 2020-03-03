Bitcoin Scalper X

Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!!

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810

Bitcoin Scalper X - Your best assistant in trading with Bitcoin.

A fully automatic advisor that does not require additional settings, designed for trading on the Bitcoin currency pair.(BTCUSD)

Does not use dangerous trading methods, no grid, martingale, etc.The strategy is based on breaking through important levels. (fast scalping).

Recommendations:

  • Trading pair: Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum Deposit: 100$
  • Trading leverage : 1:100 and higher
  • Broker: Any broker with low spread 
  • VPS: Use VPS to make the EA work 24/7


How to test the advisor?

Only BTCUSD. Test the EA with default settings, but you can change the lot to a percentage of the balance.

Test the EA on the M5 timeframe.

Please note that results may vary on different brokers, I recommend testing on your broker before using


Main features:

  • Always uses stop loss / take profit.;
  • No martingale / grid / hedging etc.;
If you have any questions, you can write me a private message, I am always happy to help.

Happy trading!
