Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5

Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5 — Smart, Adaptive & Fully Automated Trading System

Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5 is a next-generation automated trading system designed for traders who want precision, risk-controlled execution, and an intelligent algorithm capable of adapting to live market conditions.
Built using advanced price-action logic, multi-layered ADX/RSI confirmation, and dynamic order-suspension technology, this EA is engineered to protect your capital while capturing consistent opportunities in both trending and ranging markets.

Whether you're a beginner looking for hands-free trading or an advanced trader needing a reliable assistant to manage complex execution rules—this EA is your complete trading solution.


-Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5  is Automated Tool specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair

- Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5  working with all pairs and silver due to your parameter customization  .

- Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5  will trade based on analysis that uses the concept of following trends power .

-Trends In forex is defined as the general direction in which a currency pair's price is moving.

-Trends can be upward (bullish), downward (bearish), or sideways (ranging).

-Pro Golden Long mainly to manage the trades with long trend .


Pro Golden Long EA can identify trends very well which is developed using a reliable algorithm.

Combine between market trends and Market real time trend power .

Instrument Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD /EURUSD / GBPUSD / SILVER / NZDCAD / AUDNZD /etc.
  • Timeframe: 2H Default Configuration
  • Remember : the bot will work on the time frame which you applied on 
  • for day trading use 2H , the best performance .
  • for scalping use your preferred frame with your customized configuration .
  • i can help any time with advice , just contact me .

Account Requirements

  • Type: any
  • Spreads: Low Spread
  • Min Deposit: $200  for orders 0.01       : 500 for orders 0.02     : 1000 for > 0.02
  • Leverage  1:200 max


Features of Long Catcher EA 

  • Easy to use with simple setting
  • Fully automated
  • Strong and simple trading logic
  • Highly effective performance of EA
  • Low drawdown while using correctly not in the top price of the market.
  • High Profit Factor
  • No dangerous strategy
  • No Hedging
  • Best risk management to protect your fund
  • All features included with best and balanced configuration and hidden such as
  • TP / SL / Magic No / Bot Delay / order size / orders sequencing
  • All order management functions are Hidden TP - SL - Magic No - Close all orders
  • your feedback will be great to get pest satisfaction for all users 


Core Features

🔹 Multi-Logic Entry System (ADX + RSI + SMA + Heiken Ashi)

The EA combines multiple professional indicators to eliminate weak entries and select only high-probability signals:

  • ADX trend strength validation

  • RSI 2-levels behavior filtering

  • Multiple SMA overlays for trend direction

  • Heiken Ashi confirmation for clearer momentum detection

  • Multi-timeframe ADX comparison for higher accuracy

This ensures every order is placed based on real trend strength—not random noise.

Smart Risk-Managed Trading Engine

🔸 Automatic Loss Protection

The EA monitors every position and closes trades based on:

  • Loss time threshold

  • Dynamic floating loss

  • Total basket loss

  • Instant emergency cut-loss

No trade is allowed to stay open beyond safe parameters.

🔸 Profit Lock & Recovery System

Automatically locks profits based on:

  • Equity increase

  • Balance growth

  • Multi-level profit targets (min, standard, high tier)

Once the profit target is achieved, the EA:
✔ Closes all trades
✔ Suspends trading for a safe cooldown period
✔ Protects gains and avoids overtrading

Adaptive Suspension System (Unique Feature)

Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5 automatically stops trading for:

  • High equity gains

  • Large floating profits

  • Large floating losses

  • Daily performance cooldown

This prevents overtrading during high-risk periods and supports a professional trading discipline.

Flexible Entry Filters

The EA includes multiple entry logics you can activate or combine:

1. ADX Trend-Based Entries

Buys and sells only when the trend is strong.

2. ADX + RSI Logic

Filters out weak RSI zones for stronger directional setups.

3. ADX + SMA Logic

Uses SMA structure to confirm market alignment before entry.

4. Heiken Ashi Momentum Logic

Uses reversal candles to detect fresh trend momentum.

You decide how aggressive or conservative your strategy should be—simple toggle inputs.

Intelligent Time Management

The EA avoids trading in dangerous hours:

  • Custom time-filters

  • Excluded market periods

  • Timed cooldown after every order

This eliminates trading during low-liquidity or high-volatility zones.

🔧 User-Friendly Inputs

  • Magic Number System

  • Take-Profit / Stop-Loss behavior

  • Timed reset

  • Order spacing

  • Lot sizing

  • Basket loss limits

  • Candle lookup depth

  • Timer control

  • Session filters

Every parameter is customizable but ready to run out-of-the-box.

📈 Why Choose Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5?

✔ Professional-grade trading logic
✔ Advanced money management
✔ Fully automated entries and exits
✔ Multi-layered risk protection
✔ Adaptive safety cooldown
✔ Works on all brokers, low-spread recommended
✔ Ideal for indices, gold, and forex majors

This isn’t just a robot—it’s a disciplined trading assistant designed to manage your orders like a professional trader.

🚀 Best Use Cases

  • Scalp trading

  • Trend trading

  • Momentum entry systems

  • Risk-controlled intraday setups

  • Automated trade management

  • Smart basket handling

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Use on low-spread ECN accounts

  • Recommended minimum balance: $100+

  • Default settings optimized for H2

  • Backtests may differ due to tick quality—use forward testing for accuracy from lowest price in the market 

🎯 Conclusion

Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5 gives you a complete intelligent trading ecosystem—precision entries, safe exits, profit locking, and autonomous risk management.

If you're looking for a fully automated system that thinks before it trades, protects your account like a professional, and adapts live to market behavior…

👉 This EA is your perfect trading partner.



Produtos recomendados
Auto SL TP adjustable
Rattanon Hirunyakarn
Utilitários
Manually enter the price for Buy position or Sell position. This EA will automatically open 3 orders and also 3 Pending (In deposited position) = Total 6 orders per one click Please see Screenshot or Videos for more explanation. - Easy to manage your different order. - Fast in modification for SL and TP. - Can modified the SL and TP depends on individual techniques.
Lock Bot
Artem Alekseev
Utilitários
This utility is designed to automatically maintain a "locking" position and reopen it when necessary, which is suitable for position maintenance and protection strategies. A simple utility (hereinafter referred to as the bot) that implements a locking strategy with an infinitely reloadable locking trade. How the bot works: - When launched, select a buy or sell order with a specified TP - Set the SL parameter for the locking trade - The bot monitors the distance between the opening price of the f
Smart EA Summary
Abderrahmane Benali
Utilitários
Smart EA Summary MT5 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean, responsive panel. Click Here for MT4 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Utilitários
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
Trade Master MT5
Chao Chen Li
Utilitários
简介  本产品迈达量化全系列一款集很多功能为一体的交易面板。 支持便捷性交易，风控系统，跟单系统及图形绘制。 它会是你交易路上的得力助手。 功能介绍 第一个标签是常用的交易工具，支持划线下单，鼠标下单等快捷开仓和挂单工具。 第一个标签是关闭仓位和删除挂单功能，支持按比例，魔术编号，产品符号操作。 第三个标签是工具集合栏目，支持各种常用的交易工具。 订单管理，可实现订单批量选择操作，更直观简介。 风控系统，支持净值风控，手数，单数控制，支持手机挂单风控。 键盘交易，可以实现键盘按键成交和关闭仓位，同时可实现组合操作。 图表管理，可绘制交易时段，也可分类删除图表绘制的各种构件，也可绘制交易时段。 信息统计，统计账户信息，产品信息及终端信息。 跟单系统，支持开仓，挂单，删除挂单，部分平仓，可选择定制信号，如魔术编号等。 特色的优点  各种支持交易的工具组合一体，不用来回切换多个软件。 软件设计漂亮美观，高亮显示，运行流畅，模块紧凑，用户体验好。 各种工具互相搭配使用可实现复杂的交易操作。 关于我们  欲了解更多我们产品信息，请[点击这里]( https://www.mql5.com/en
Stopp Loss Manager
Gerhard Oehler
Utilitários
The Stop Loss Manger - SL Mange With the Stop Loss Manager you can finally sleep peacefully while it effectively manages your risk in stock market trading. Simply set your individual stop loss limits and let the manager trade for you. Never worry about losses again - the Stop Loss Manager takes care of it for you! Get the ultimate support for your trading now and maximize your profits with ease. Join the community of successful traders who swear by Stop Loss Manager today. Function overview: 1.
Smart Prop Firm Trader
Fhulufhelo Norman Mamushiana
Experts
NOTE: FOR SETTINGS AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT HERE IS OUR SMART MONEY TELEGRAM LINK:  https://t.me/ +g51Apb2W5Ck0ZGFk WHAT IS SMART MONEY EA? Smart Money EA is not just another trading robot. It's a high precision trend following EA that leverages the Smart Money concept, price action, and market momentum to enter trades with exceptional accuracy." It's your all-in-one solution for trading EURUSD, Crude Oil, Nasdaq 100, Germany 40, and even volatility indices, including Step index . STAY INFORMED AN
DYJMobileGamingTradingWinner
Daying Cao
Experts
O DYJ MOBILE GAMING TRADING WINNER pode usar seus vários terminais (MOBILE PHONE, WEB, TRADINGVIEW, MT5) para negociação manual e, em seguida, processado automaticamente pela EA. A negociação móvel pode usar os vários modos de grade da EA, modo de couro cabeludo, modo de arbitragem de hedge e modo de ordem independente para abrir posições manualmente, A EA pode definir automaticamente o stop loss para abertura móvel. E use seu celular para abrir uma grade, couro cabeludo e ordens de hedge. A
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
Utilitários
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
Hon Risk manager
Christopher Adie
Utilitários
Advanced Risk Manager EA - Complete User Guide What is Advanced Risk Manager EA? The Advanced Risk Manager EA is a professional risk management and account protection system for MetaTrader 5. It's NOT a trading robot that opens trades - instead, it protects your account by monitoring your trading activity and enforcing strict risk limits. Core Purpose Prevent account blowups by enforcing daily loss limits Protect profits with automatic profit targets Monitor trading remotely via Telegram Close u
Close Trades Premium MT5
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
Utilitários
Like you when I first started trading, It was overwhelming...learning about indicators, about lotsize, leverage and many more things. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and trade management. One thing I am not worried about though is being able to close my trades quicky if a trade goes against me or if the trade has reached my take profit level with the help of my Close Trad
BatchLoaderGUIApp
Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole
Utilitários
BatchLoaderGUIApp is a Utility tool that allows TRADERS to efficiently manage their trade with "ONE CLICK" such as "Closing All Positions In Profit or Loss", "Closing A Single or Batch Position In Loss or Profit" and "Modifying Positions". A Mobile Batch option enables a trader Batch Load a single Mobile Execution.. "Experience the ultimate trading efficiency with BatchLoaderGUIApp for MetaTrader - one-click management for opening, closing, and modifying positions, plus mobile batch execution fo
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Utilitários
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Volume Acceleration Notificator
Mirko Bastianini
Utilitários
This utility keep you notified about r eal-time increase of volume on every simbol you have into your market watch. Basically it compute the 30 days back volume and compare it with current volume: if you set, for example, 75% into setting page, you will receive telegram  (and also on-screen) notification when current volume is above 75% of maximum of last 30-days volume. To configure Telegram notification: Go to Metatrader, "Windows->Options->Expert Advisor-> WebRequests for URL" and write "http
Smart Bulk SL Setter
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Utilitários
Smart Bulk SL Setter Tired of the chaos of manually adjusting Stop Loss levels one trade at a time? Say goodbye to tedious manual work and hello to superior risk control! The Smart Bulk SL Setter is the intelligent script that grants you the power of collective Stop Loss management with a single click. This script is engineered to act as an automated "Safety Shield," ensuring every open position is instantly protected within predefined risk boundaries—even during the most volatile trading moment
FREE
Close Trades Pro
Osazee Asikhemhen
Utilitários
Introducing the Revolutionary   Trade Closing Assistant ! Are you tired of manually closing hundreds trades? Are you a   scalper ,   day trader ,   swing trader   and  you want to maximize your profits and minimize your losses by closing multiple positions at thesame time under different conditions? Are you a   Prop Firm Trader  who wishes to avoid hitting maximum daily drawdown? Search no further. This kit is the ultimate solution for all you. GUIDE TO USE THE KIT 1. Shows the total profit/los
Partial Close Panel
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
4 (1)
Utilitários
The Partial Close Panel is a very useful MQL5 trading tool designed to provide traders with granular control over their trading positions. Key features of this script include: Partial Closure: This functionality allows traders to partially close their positions, setting a custom percentage of lots to close. The volume is flexible, allowing for precision management of risk and profit. Stop Loss Adjustment: This script supports dynamic stop loss adjustment to break-even points. This function can a
MT5 to Telegram Notification Hub
George Liviu Geambasu
5 (1)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Notification Hub   is a user-friendly tool that connects MetaTrader 5 (MT5) with Telegram, enabling seamless transmission of trade alerts, updates, and custom messages directly from MT5 to your Telegram account or channel. You can easily adjust and enable or disable specific parts of the notifications, making it ideal for signal providers and traders who want to keep their audience informed with real-time updates Setup guide A setup guide is available here . Key Features: Instan
Tool Order MT5
Sugeng Lutfi Yatama
Utilitários
Panel for help Manual Trade if trader take order in multi Symbol/pair this will help more. this is look like hybrid dashboard in multi pair with small display Panel have function : TP/SL, that also have funtion in Average TP/SL from BreakEvent (this will have for trader with multi trader in singgle pair)  in Point can response multi Symbol Trailing and Average Trailing from BreakEvent in Point can response multi pair. breakEvent in point Take Profit/Stop Loss in $ will detect in multi pair, an
Automatic Trade Calculation Panel
Florian Ahollinger
Utilitários
Automatic Trade Calculation Panel   One-Klick-Trading Automatic calculation of Lot sice Atuomatic calulation of Stop-Loss and TakeProfit Up to 3 partial closings Trailingstop (Stop-Loss moves automatically)   The lot size is calculated by the previously determined risk (e.g. 1.0% of the account size) and the distance of the Stop Loss from the entry point. The distance from the Stop Loss to the entry point results from the ATR indicator multiplied by a freely selectable factor. The Stop Loss and
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Utilitários
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
Support and Resistance Lot Calculator
Mirko Bastianini
Utilitários
Another simple but effective tool that answer to one important question in a rapid way: If I want to risk X money and I want my stop loss here, how many lots I need to use? You can easily attach this tool to graph, draw an horizontal trendline and this tool give to you a suggested lot values to lose/gain money you have specified into setting page.  Interface is also fully customizable. I'm available for further customizations based on user needs. Best, Mirko
Scorpion 75 MQL5
Eslam Salman
Utilitários
# Scorpion 75 - Advanced Adaptive Grid Trading Robot.  ## Product Overview Scorpion 75 is a sophisticated fully automated grid trading Expert Advisor that employs adaptive algorithms to dynamically adjust trading positions based on market conditions. Unlike traditional grid systems, Scorpion 75 features intelligent repositioning, comprehensive risk management, and multiple operational modes to optimize performance across various market environments. ## Key Features ### **Adaptive Grid
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
O S&P 500 Scalper Advisor é uma ferramenta inovadora desenvolvida para traders que desejam negociar com sucesso o Índice S&P 500. O índice é um dos indicadores mais utilizados e prestigiados do mercado de ações americano, abrangendo as 500 maiores empresas dos Estados Unidos. Peculiaridades: Soluções de negociação automatizadas:       O consultor é baseado em algoritmos avançados e análise técnica para adaptar automaticamente a estratégia às mudanças nas condições de mercado. Abordagem versátil:
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Utilitários
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
BTC Asia Europe Sessions
Angel Torres
Experts
Important note: before running the EA, you must load the .set file with the optimized configuration. The default EA parameters use a wider Stop Loss; if you do not use the .set file, you must edit the SL parameter and set it to 1.5. This is critical for proper risk management. The .set file will be available in the Discussion area or in the comments section of this MQL5 page. BTC Asia Europe Sessions is an Expert Advisor for BTCUSD on H1, designed to capture volatility between the Asian and Eur
Golden Gestion TP SL No Limit MT5
Matthias Hubert Patrick Snidaro
Utilitários
Auto SL/TP Manager EA – Gestion Automatique Intelligente Auto SL/TP Manager EA est un Expert Advisor conçu pour automatiser la gestion des commandes avec une efficacité maximale et une grande discrétion. Il gère automatiquement : Le Stop Loss (SL) et le Take Profit (TP) Le Profit Lock (verrouillage progressif des bénéfices) Le Trailing Stop avec plusieurs méthodes avancées L' affichage masqué du SL et du TP pour plus de discrétion (non visible par le courtisan) C'est l'outil idéal pour les
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Risk Manager Hotkey Position Sizer
Botond Halasz
Utilitários
Risk Manager is an MT5 Expert Advisor that opens a market order with a precisely sized lot at the cursor’s vertical level as Stop-Loss, using a single hotkey. Side is detected automatically: SL below price → BUY, SL above price → SELL. Risk is computed in account currency via OrderCalcProfit, so it works correctly on FX, metals, indices, and crypto. Why traders use it Eliminates mental math and lot calculators. Turns any discretionary setup into a consistent, risk-fixed execution in one keystr
BTC Trading Assistant EA
Seref Oliver Joisten
Utilitários
BTC Trading Assistant EA Manual Trading Tool with Automated Risk Management This Expert Advisor assists manual cryptocurrency traders by automating risk management, position sizing, and profit protection while providing visual trade management through an intuitive interface. Brief Description BTC Trading Assistant EA is a utility tool designed for manual cryptocurrency traders. The EA calculates position sizes based on account risk, automatically sets stop loss and take profit levels, manages br
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação   -   Instruções para a aplicação   -   Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características ad
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas ne
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitários
Copiadora de comércio para MT5 é um  comércio   copiadora para a plataforma МetaТrader 5 . Ele copia negociações forex  entre   qualquer conta   MT5  - MT5, MT4  - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4  - MT4 MT5  - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4) Copiadora confiável! Versão MT 4 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Você também pode copiar negociações no terminal МТ4 ( МТ4  - МТ4, МТ5  -
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique. Trabalhando com posições e pedidos! Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Com nosso painel de negociação, você pode executar negociações com um único clique diretamente no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que com o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções tornam a negociação mais rápida e conveniente para os traders. Dicas gráficas, rótulos informativos e informações completa
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 5 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar qualquer indicador ou Expert Advisor com suporte a símbolos personalizados. Trabalhar com eles é tão conveniente quanto negoc
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitários
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitários
"Grid Manual" é um painel comercial para trabalhar com uma grade de ordens. O utilitário é universal, possui configurações flexíveis e uma interface intuitiva. Ele trabalha com uma grade de ordens não apenas na direção da média das perdas, mas também na direção do aumento dos lucros. O trader não precisa criar e manter uma grade de ordens, tudo será feito pelo ""Grid Manual". Basta abrir um orden e o "Grid manual" criará automaticamente uma grade de ordens para ele e trabalhará com ele até que s
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitários
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilitários
O Expert Advisor Risk Manager para MT5 é um programa muito importante e, na minha opinião, necessário para todos os traders. Com este Expert Advisor você poderá controlar o risco em sua conta de negociação. O controle de risco e lucro pode ser realizado tanto em termos monetários quanto em termos percentuais. Para que o Expert Advisor funcione, basta anexá-lo ao gráfico de pares de moedas e definir os valores de risco aceitáveis ​​na moeda de depósito ou em % do saldo atual. [Instruction for
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitários
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitários
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
Utilitários
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Utilitários
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitoramento inteligente de múltiplos mercados – pronto para uso, sem configuração Visão geral Custom Alerts AIO é uma ferramenta avançada de varredura de mercado que funciona imediatamente após a instalação — sem necessidade de configurar indicadores adicionais. Inclui internamente todos os principais indicadores da Stein Investments (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power), permitindo que você monitore facilmente todas as principais classes de ativos: Forex
Mais do autor
Trend Catcher 101
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Utilitários
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125319 MT5 The   Trend Catcher 101 is a powerful and reliable Expert Advisor that can help you to catch  market trend movements after confirmation . This EA is based on the real market power movement method. it suppose to be under expert section but because some tricks causing the boot to avoid some trades when the market unstable so its unable to be validated , anyway the test showing a lot . The Trend Catcher   uses the market power to determine the opti
Long Catcher
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Utilitários
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128103 BEST PRICE Only for first 5 copies. MT5 - Long Catcher  is Automated Tool specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair . - Long Catcher is Automated tool working with other pairs but you have to monitor specially to TP.  - Long Catcher will trade based on analysis that uses the concept of following trends power . -Trends In forex is defined as the general direction in which a currency pair's price is moving. Trends can be upward (bullish), d
Short Catcher
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Utilitários
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130089 MT5 Free to check the other products it will complete the vision   Limited Time - Short Catcher  is Automated Tool specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair . - Short Catcher  is Automated Tool can work with all other pairs but you must manually handle the TP only and its very efficient   . - Short Catcher is Automated tool working with other pairs but you have to customize your TP - SL . - Short Catcher will trade based on analysis that
Gold Scalping Matrix MT5
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Utilitários
The Gold Scalping Matrix is an advanced trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market action and price reversals in the gold market. This innovative bot employs real time market behavior trading strategy, intelligently placing buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around the current market price.  *Key Features:* 1. *Psychological Analysis*: The bot leverages market sentiment indicators to identify potential reversal points, allowing it to predict shifts in investor behavior and
Golden Trap Scalper 101 MT5
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Utilitários
Golden Trap Scalper101 – Smart Grid Scalping EA for XAUUSD (All Timeframes) By Eng. Mohamed Mohsen Version 1.11 Transform Every Market Move Into Opportunity Golden Trap Scalper101 is a powerful, fully automated grid-based scalping system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (GOLD) and compatible with any timeframe . The EA uses a dynamic pending-order grid that traps price movements , capturing profits whether the market trends or ranges. Designed for traders who want low-maintenance , h
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário