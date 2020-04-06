EA MacDuck

MacDuck is an advanced trading system that combines multiple indicators. Its key feature is precise entry point control, which allows the system to demonstrate excellent results even in difficult market conditions.

MacDuck offers multiple trading opportunities, is not sensitive to spreads and ensures precise execution of each trade, thanks to strict entry point management.

The strategy has proven its effectiveness on real accounts. Regardless of whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the EA provides an excellent trading experience.

Symbol AUDCAD
Timeframe M15
 
Capital 1000$
Broker Any Broker
Account type any, preferably with a low spread
Leverage от1:20
VPS preferable but not required, MQL VPS is also possible


Features:

  • Suitable currency pairs: AUDCAD
  • Loading time: any
  • All-day trading
  • Custom grid distance and volume multiplier
  • Custom number of symbols allowed for simultaneous trading
  • Custom drawdown range allowed for trading
  • Multiple risk controls
  • Not sensitive to spread, suitable for various platforms
  • Suitable for accounts with small capital

