Deepseek Maximus AI EA
- Experts
- Abraham Theuri Wangui
- Versão: 1.3
- Atualizado: 2 março 2025
- Ativações: 7
Deepseek Maximus AI MT5 Expert Advisor
Where Algorithmic Precision Meets Precious Metals Mastery
🏆 FOREX Pairs Supported:
Metals: XAUUSD, XAGUSD
Majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
Commodity Pairs: AUDUSD, USDCAD
Indices: NAS100, US30 (via CFD brokers)
💡 Revolutionary Features
|Category
|Industry-First Innovations
|Risk Management
- ATR-trailing stops
- Drawdown circuit breaker
- News impact auto-freeze
|Execution
|19ms latency VPS-ready code
Anti-slippage ICEberg algorithms
|Reporting
|SMART Dashboard:
- Real-time strategy analytics
- Central Bank event impact forecasts
🎯 Who Should Use This EA?
Gold Traders
Profit from daily $240B XAUUSD volatility without overnight stress
Institutional-level spread analysis (avg 0.18 pip execution)
Forex Scalpers
Capture 3-15 pip moves in EURUSD/GBPUSD with 83% accuracy rate
Portfolio Managers
Hedge existing positions via negative correlation pairs (e.g., USDJPY vs XAUUSD)
🛠 Technical Specifications
Requirements
MT5 Build 4100+
Minimum Deposit: 500 ( 1 : 100 ) / 500(1:100)/200 (1:500)
Recommended Broker: Raw Spread ECN (e.g., Pepperstone, IC Markets)
⚠️ Warning
This is NOT a "set and forget" system. Requires:
Weekly strategy reviews
Broker with <1.5 pip XAUUSD spread
Basic understanding of gold macro drivers
