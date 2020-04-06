Ophir MT5
- Experts
- Antonius Loubser
- Versão: 3.0
- Atualizado: 31 dezembro 2025
- Ativações: 10
$100 for 24 hrs, next price will be $200.
NEW V3.0 Changes in algorithm.
"OPHIR" Trades Gold, each trade has a hard SL and TP. NO dangerous strategies like martingale, grid or huge SL are used.
Recommended:
XAUUSD (New V3.0 currently on test on M1, M2, M3, M4, M5), started testing on 30/12/2025, default settings.
VPS.
Low spread account is always a good option, choose your broker wisely.
"Ophir" MUST be traded on its own account, DO NOT TRADE WITH OTHER EA'S ON SAME ACCOUNT.
Warning; Buying ANY EA on the market is risky, I can't guarantee future profits.