Sascha Bauer

IRMA Gold Pro

Sascha Bauer
0 리뷰
안정성
2
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 32%
PUPrime-Live 5
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
106
이익 거래:
84 (79.24%)
손실 거래:
22 (20.75%)
최고의 거래:
129.90 USD
최악의 거래:
-127.30 USD
총 수익:
1 077.68 USD (9 281 pips)
총 손실:
-430.36 USD (4 244 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
11 (99.25 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
148.35 USD (3)
샤프 비율:
0.25
거래 활동:
107.39%
최대 입금량:
9.52%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
78
평균 유지 시간:
3 시간
회복 요인:
5.08
롱(주식매수):
58 (54.72%)
숏(주식차입매도):
48 (45.28%)
수익 요인:
2.50
기대수익:
6.11 USD
평균 이익:
12.83 USD
평균 손실:
-19.56 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-104.10 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-127.30 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
31.91%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1.28 USD
최대한의:
127.30 USD (5.44%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
5.44% (127.30 USD)
자본금별:
7.54% (219.90 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 58
EURUSD.s 48
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD.s 492
EURUSD.s 155
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD.s 4.1K
EURUSD.s 959
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +129.90 USD
최악의 거래: -127 USD
연속 최대 이익: 3
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +99.25 USD
연속 최대 손실: -104.10 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "PUPrime-Live 5"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

STOP GAMBLING. START COPYING VERIFIED ALGORITHMIC EXCELLENCE.

Are you ready to transform your trading account with the power of institutional-grade technology? Welcome to Irma Gold Pro—the premier trading signal designed for the 2026 market, specializing in the high-volatility environments of XAUUSD (Gold) and EURUSD.

This is not a "black box" system. This is IRMA: The Intelligent Retracement Management Algorithm. While retail traders get trapped in market noise, IRMA identifies institutional footprints and executes high-probability trades with mathematical precision.

THE IRMA ADVANTAGE:

- MAXIMUM POWER: Optimized for 1:500 leverage, allowing for aggressive equity growth while maintaining strict risk controls.

- SMART RECOVERY LOGIC: Unlike standard EAs that hit stops during minor fluctuations, IRMA uses an advanced recovery framework to navigate market retracements and exit in profit.

- Pro DIVERSIFICATION: By trading the world's most liquid pair (EURUSD) alongside the ultimate safe haven (Gold), we maintain a balanced and resilient equity curve.

WHY COPY THIS STRATEGY? We don't use dangerous Martingale or toxic HFT flow. Every trade is a calculated strike based on statistical edges. This strategy is engineered for those who want to see their capital scale using professional-grade tools.

THE FUTURE OF YOUR TRADING STARTS NOW. Spaces are limited to ensure execution quality for all followers. Hit COPY now and join the elite group of traders leveraging the IRMA algorithm for consistent market dominance.

Let the logic trade. Let the gold grow.
리뷰 없음
2026.01.18 21:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
