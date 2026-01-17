Gold Scalping Assassin is a high-frequency XAUUSD scalping system using a controlled grid strategy (NO martingale).

The system executes precise entries during high-liquidity sessions, managing positions with lot sizing per balance and intelligent grid logic.

🔧 Trading Parameters

✔ Instrument: XAUUSD only

✔ Strategy: High-frequency scalping

✔ Grid system: YES (fixed lot, no martingale)

✔ Account type: ECN / Raw Spread required

✔ Minimum deposit: $750

✔ Risk model: 0.01 lot per $750 balance

✔ Recommended leverage: 1:500

✔ No martingale

✔ No lot multiplication

Designed for traders who want active gold trading with controlled risk.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.

Grid strategies can experience drawdown during strong trends.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.



