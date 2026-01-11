- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|US30
|8
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|95
|US30
|70
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|US30
|6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-Live17"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
This System is focusing on high-liquidity assets: Gold, Crude Oil, and Major Indices. Precision-based technical strategy utilizing Supply/Demand zones and multi-timeframe analysis, from H4 down to M15, to identify the high-probability. The execution is based on precision and market context, ensuring optimal entry points. This system aims for high Reward-to-Risk ratios and keep market exposure minimal by exiting trades quickly once targets are met. Disciplined execution with no emotional bias.
· Trades: US30, XUAUSD, XTIUSD
· Max Controlled Drawdown: 10%
· Expected Profit: Monthly 10% +
· No Martingale, no hedging, no emotional trading
· Recommended Minimum Deposit: $500 or More
· Recommended Leverage: 500 and More (MT4)
For optimal results, ICMarkets with ‘raw spread account’ is strongly recommended!
