트레이드:
150
이익 거래:
119 (79.33%)
손실 거래:
31 (20.67%)
최고의 거래:
5.86 USD
최악의 거래:
-23.60 USD
총 수익:
145.96 USD (8 774 pips)
총 손실:
-151.54 USD (8 648 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
15 (19.35 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
19.35 USD (15)
샤프 비율:
0.04
거래 활동:
n/a
최대 입금량:
0.00%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
150
평균 유지 시간:
6 분
회복 요인:
-0.08
롱(주식매수):
100 (66.67%)
숏(주식차입매도):
50 (33.33%)
수익 요인:
0.96
기대수익:
-0.04 USD
평균 이익:
1.23 USD
평균 손실:
-4.89 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-0.94 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-23.60 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
13.26%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
35.86 USD
최대한의:
66.48 USD (121.36%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
63.03% (66.48 USD)
자본금별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|150
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|-6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|126
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.10 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.66 × 29516
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.82 × 17
This signal is generated by a rule-based Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold), with a focus on risk management, volatility control, and disciplined execution.
The system uses multi-timeframe trend confirmation and pending order execution to trade selectively. Trading activity may be reduced or paused during extreme market volatility.
The EA does not use martingale or grid strategies and applies strict risk and exposure limits. Open trades are managed automatically to protect capital.
⚠️ Trading Gold involves high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
리뷰 없음