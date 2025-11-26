시그널섹션
Dingjia Xiong

XAU Rhythm Master 2

Dingjia Xiong
0 리뷰
안정성
7
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 38%
UltimaMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
6 865
이익 거래:
4 249 (61.89%)
손실 거래:
2 616 (38.11%)
최고의 거래:
1 679.00 USD
최악의 거래:
-252.31 USD
총 수익:
78 670.31 USD (1 912 371 pips)
총 손실:
-43 199.08 USD (1 618 463 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
29 (264.42 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
2 136.88 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.10
거래 활동:
70.82%
최대 입금량:
5.62%
최근 거래:
19 분 전
주별 거래 수:
1097
평균 유지 시간:
38 분
회복 요인:
17.69
롱(주식매수):
3 600 (52.44%)
숏(주식차입매도):
3 265 (47.56%)
수익 요인:
1.82
기대수익:
5.17 USD
평균 이익:
18.52 USD
평균 손실:
-16.51 USD
연속 최대 손실:
20 (-711.22 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 993.89 USD (17)
월별 성장률:
18.88%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
3.20 USD
최대한의:
2 004.97 USD (1.57%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.86% (2 004.97 USD)
자본금별:
6.28% (6 629.54 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 6865
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD+ 35K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD+ 294K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +1 679.00 USD
최악의 거래: -252 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 17
연속 최대 이익: +264.42 USD
연속 최대 손실: -711.22 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "UltimaMarkets-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Gold High-Frequency Hedging Strategy: 100+ Trades Daily Ignite Profits, A Gold Trading Tool with 30%-50% Monthly Returns

Amidst the escalating volatility of the gold market, traditional one-way trading can no longer meet investors' pursuit of high returns. This high-frequency hedging strategy specifically designed for gold has become a profitable tool in both oscillating and trending markets, thanks to its core advantages of "two-way positioning, high-frequency trading, and strict risk control." It stably locks in 30%-50% monthly returns with over 100 trades per day, completely subverting the traditional model of gold investment!

  1. Two-Way Positioning: No Missed Opportunities, No Lock-Ups

Breaking the limitations of one-way trading, the strategy opens both trend-following and counter-trend orders simultaneously: trend-following orders accurately capture gold's upward and downward trends to seize band profits; counter-trend orders automatically intervene during market corrections, reducing costs through scientific position averaging. Whether gold prices are rising, falling, or consolidating sideways, it can find profitable entry points, completely eliminating the anxiety of missed opportunities and the trouble of lock-ups.

  1. High-Frequency Trading: Small Profits Accumulate into Large Gains

Adopting the trading logic of "low-interval averaging and fast exits": the averaging interval is dynamically adjusted based on gold's real-time volatility—3-5 pips during low volatility and 5-8 pips during high volatility. This ensures rapid position follow-up while avoiding risk accumulation from dense averaging. Exit speed is "lightning-fast," with a single position held for only 3-5 minutes and a fixed take-profit of 1-3 pips per trade. The "small profits, quick exits" model accumulates returns, easily completing over 100 trades per day and turning small profits into substantial gains.

  1. Intelligent Risk Control: Safeguard Profits from Shrinkage

The strategy incorporates multiple risk control mechanisms to fundamentally manage risks: each trade has a mandatory stop-loss, limiting single-trade losses to 0.1%-0.3% of the account principal; the maximum account drawdown is controlled at 10%, triggering forced liquidation and trading suspension when reached to prevent large losses. Additionally, it uses moving averages and RSI indicators to filter invalid volatility, avoiding high-impact data events such as non-farm payrolls and Federal Reserve interest rate decisions to reduce slippage and misoperations, ensuring stable returns.

  1. Universal Adaptability: Suitable for Beginners and Veterans Alike

No complex analysis or overnight monitoring is required— the strategy can be automatically executed by an intelligent trading system, from order opening and averaging to take-profit/stop-loss, with no manual intervention. Whether you're a novice just entering gold investment or an experienced trader pursuing efficient returns, you can easily get started. Pair it with a low-commission trading platform to effectively reduce transaction costs for 100+ daily trades, ensuring every penny of profit is securely pocketed.

This gold high-frequency hedging strategy addresses market uncertainty through two-way positioning, amplifies volatility profits via high-frequency trading, and safeguards profit security with strict risk control. Earning 30%-50% monthly is no longer an ideal goal—100+ daily trades accelerate profits! Get started now to unlock the full set of trading logic and practical guidelines, and embark on a new era of high-return gold investment!


리뷰 없음
2025.12.29 03:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 02:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 02:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 16:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 12:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 12:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
