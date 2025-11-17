- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
747
이익 거래:
365 (48.86%)
손실 거래:
382 (51.14%)
최고의 거래:
1 043.50 USD
최악의 거래:
-662.50 USD
총 수익:
23 278.09 USD (804 962 pips)
총 손실:
-19 187.85 USD (442 373 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
25 (1 598.23 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 598.23 USD (25)
샤프 비율:
0.07
거래 활동:
78.75%
최대 입금량:
152.14%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
116
평균 유지 시간:
8 시간
회복 요인:
1.37
롱(주식매수):
681 (91.16%)
숏(주식차입매도):
66 (8.84%)
수익 요인:
1.21
기대수익:
5.48 USD
평균 이익:
63.78 USD
평균 손실:
-50.23 USD
연속 최대 손실:
19 (-458.48 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 255.74 USD (14)
월별 성장률:
-70.63%
Algo 트레이딩:
72%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
626.75 USD
최대한의:
2 983.34 USD (88.89%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
99.36% (2 982.76 USD)
자본금별:
59.18% (679.00 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|668
|GBPCAD
|55
|XAGUSD
|22
|GBPAUD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.5K
|GBPCAD
|149
|XAGUSD
|1.5K
|GBPAUD
|43
|USDCHF
|-58
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|285K
|GBPCAD
|1.9K
|XAGUSD
|76K
|GBPAUD
|75
|USDCHF
|-40
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +1 043.50 USD
최악의 거래: -663 USD
연속 최대 이익: 25
연속 최대 손실: 14
연속 최대 이익: +1 598.23 USD
연속 최대 손실: -458.48 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.37 × 19
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3620
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 472
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.33 × 246
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.84 × 227
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.00 × 1
|
StriforLtd-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
TRADING IS OBJECTIVE, THEY ARE JUST NUMBERS, IT IS ONLY UP & DOWN, PROFIT & LOSSES.
It started from a dream, to ambition, and now a reality. Copy my trades and my success is your success.
I recommend to use a broker with a very tight Spreads like IC Markets. You can check them out and see for yourself for their very low spreads and some starts from 0.
A minimum of USD$600 trading balance so that it can cover for drawdowns.
Leverage of 1:500
1. BE REALISTIC.
2. BE LOGICAL.
3. DON'T BE EMOTIONAL.
- Trading has a risk, business has a risk, work has a risk, and the moment you were born is already a risk.
- This is not a guaranteed way to be rich, because nothing is guaranteed in life.
- Your profits will also depend from your capital.
- Trade only what you can afford to lose.
MAY THE POINTS BE IN OUR FAVOR!
리뷰 없음
