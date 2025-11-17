TRADING IS OBJECTIVE, THEY ARE JUST NUMBERS, IT IS ONLY UP & DOWN, PROFIT & LOSSES.

It started from a dream, to ambition, and now a reality. Copy my trades and my success is your success.



I recommend to use a broker with a very tight Spreads like IC Markets. You can check them out and see for yourself for their very low spreads and some starts from 0.



A minimum of USD$600 trading balance so that it can cover for drawdowns.

Leverage of 1:500

1. BE REALISTIC.

2. BE LOGICAL.

3. DON'T BE EMOTIONAL.

Trading has a risk, business has a risk, work has a risk, and the moment you were born is already a risk.

This is not a guaranteed way to be rich, because nothing is guaranteed in life.

Your profits will also depend from your capital.

Trade only what you can afford to lose.



