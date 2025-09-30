- 개요
SOUL-UN: Soulpower Acquisition Corp.
SOUL-UN 환율이 오늘 5.79%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.5550이고 고가는 10.7800이었습니다.
Soulpower Acquisition Corp. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is SOUL-UN stock price today?
Soulpower Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 10.7800 today. It trades within 5.79%, yesterday's close was 10.1900, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of SOUL-UN shows these updates.
Does Soulpower Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
Soulpower Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 10.7800. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.69% and USD. View the chart live to track SOUL-UN movements.
How to buy SOUL-UN stock?
You can buy Soulpower Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 10.7800. Orders are usually placed near 10.7800 or 10.7830, while 3 and 2.13% show market activity. Follow SOUL-UN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SOUL-UN stock?
Investing in Soulpower Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 9.9700 - 10.7800 and current price 10.7800. Many compare 5.48% and 7.69% before placing orders at 10.7800 or 10.7830. Explore the SOUL-UN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Soulpower Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Soulpower Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 10.7800. Within 9.9700 - 10.7800, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.1900 helps spot resistance levels. Track Soulpower Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Soulpower Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Soulpower Acquisition Corp. (SOUL-UN) over the year was 9.9700. Comparing it with the current 10.7800 and 9.9700 - 10.7800 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SOUL-UN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SOUL-UN stock split?
Soulpower Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.1900, and 7.69% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 10.1900
- 시가
- 10.5550
- Bid
- 10.7800
- Ask
- 10.7830
- 저가
- 10.5550
- 고가
- 10.7800
- 볼륨
- 3
- 일일 변동
- 5.79%
- 월 변동
- 5.48%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.69%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.69%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4