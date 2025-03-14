통화 / PTMN
PTMN: Portman Ridge Finance Corporation - Closed End Fund
12.27 USD 0.17 (1.40%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PTMN 환율이 오늘 1.40%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12.20이고 고가는 12.46이었습니다.
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation - Closed End Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
PTMN News
일일 변동 비율
12.20 12.46
년간 변동
11.48 18.92
- 이전 종가
- 12.10
- 시가
- 12.20
- Bid
- 12.27
- Ask
- 12.57
- 저가
- 12.20
- 고가
- 12.46
- 볼륨
- 134
- 일일 변동
- 1.40%
- 월 변동
- 0.25%
- 6개월 변동
- -29.68%
- 년간 변동율
- -34.03%
20 9월, 토요일