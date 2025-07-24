통화 / PRO
PRO: PROS Holdings Inc
16.42 USD 0.02 (0.12%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PRO 환율이 오늘 0.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.06이고 고가는 16.72이었습니다.
PROS Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
16.06 16.72
년간 변동
13.61 29.24
- 이전 종가
- 16.40
- 시가
- 16.49
- Bid
- 16.42
- Ask
- 16.72
- 저가
- 16.06
- 고가
- 16.72
- 볼륨
- 2.621 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.12%
- 월 변동
- 7.88%
- 6개월 변동
- -13.53%
- 년간 변동율
- -11.67%
