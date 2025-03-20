통화 / MOGO
MOGO: Mogo Inc
1.98 USD 0.05 (2.59%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MOGO 환율이 오늘 2.59%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.90이고 고가는 2.00이었습니다.
Mogo Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
1.90 2.00
년간 변동
0.74 3.83
- 이전 종가
- 1.93
- 시가
- 1.94
- Bid
- 1.98
- Ask
- 2.28
- 저가
- 1.90
- 고가
- 2.00
- 볼륨
- 222
- 일일 변동
- 2.59%
- 월 변동
- 11.86%
- 6개월 변동
- 127.59%
- 년간 변동율
- 67.80%
