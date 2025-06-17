통화 / HOUS
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
HOUS: Anywhere Real Estate Inc
7.08 USD 0.27 (3.67%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HOUS 환율이 오늘 -3.67%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.00이고 고가는 7.42이었습니다.
Anywhere Real Estate Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HOUS News
- Here's Why Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
- Looking for a Fast-paced Momentum Stock at a Bargain? Consider Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS)
- Guaranteed Rate Affinity names Matthew Hibler as SVP of mortgage lending
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:HOUS)
- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Anywhere Real Estate Q2 2025 slides: luxury segment shines amid margin pressure
- Anywhere Real Estate shares rise nearly 3% as housing market momentum improves
- Anywhere RE earnings missed by $0.07, revenue was in line with estimates
- Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Why Fast-paced Mover Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- The RMR Group: Stock Is Undervalued But Needs To Grow Revenues Into 2026
- Anywhere Appoints Tom Hudson as Head of Investor Relations
- Coldwell Banker Real Estate Report: Demand for Luxury Real Estate Holds Strong; More Affluent Home Buyers Paying in Cash Amid Rate Pressures
- Title Resources Group Appoints Natasha Branch as Underwriting Counsel for North Carolina
- Anywhere Appoints Barri Rafferty as Chief Communications Officer and Head of Public Affairs
- Anywhere prices $500 million in senior secured notes at 9.75%
- Anywhere Real Estate stock holds steady as KBW reaffirms rating
- Moody’s affirms Anywhere Real Estate’s B3 CFR, adjusts debt ratings
- Coldwell Banker Real Estate Unveils 2025 List of "30 Under 30" Honorees
- Guaranteed Rate Affinity Appoints Linda Vo as Regional Manager in North Texas
- Anywhere announces proposed $500 million notes offering
일일 변동 비율
7.00 7.42
년간 변동
2.71 7.55
- 이전 종가
- 7.35
- 시가
- 7.36
- Bid
- 7.08
- Ask
- 7.38
- 저가
- 7.00
- 고가
- 7.42
- 볼륨
- 2.019 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.67%
- 월 변동
- 19.19%
- 6개월 변동
- 111.98%
- 년간 변동율
- 38.82%
20 9월, 토요일