통화 / GMS
GMS: GMS Inc
109.97 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GMS 환율이 오늘 0.01%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 109.97이고 고가는 109.99이었습니다.
GMS Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
109.97 109.99
년간 변동
65.77 110.28
- 이전 종가
- 109.96
- 시가
- 109.97
- Bid
- 109.97
- Ask
- 110.27
- 저가
- 109.97
- 고가
- 109.99
- 볼륨
- 443
- 일일 변동
- 0.01%
- 월 변동
- 0.01%
- 6개월 변동
- 50.54%
- 년간 변동율
- 22.61%
