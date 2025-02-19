시세섹션
CIL: VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

51.08 USD 0.51 (0.99%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CIL 환율이 오늘 -0.99%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 51.08이고 고가는 51.08이었습니다.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is CIL stock price today?

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock is priced at 51.08 today. It trades within -0.99%, yesterday's close was 51.59, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of CIL shows these updates.

Does VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock pay dividends?

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF is currently valued at 51.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.17% and USD. View the chart live to track CIL movements.

How to buy CIL stock?

You can buy VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF shares at the current price of 51.08. Orders are usually placed near 51.08 or 51.38, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CIL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CIL stock?

Investing in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.19 - 51.89 and current price 51.08. Many compare -0.18% and 12.34% before placing orders at 51.08 or 51.38. Explore the CIL price chart live with daily changes.

What are VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the past year was 51.89. Within 41.19 - 51.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF performance using the live chart.

What are VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) over the year was 41.19. Comparing it with the current 51.08 and 41.19 - 51.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CIL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CIL stock split?

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.59, and 14.17% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
51.08 51.08
년간 변동
41.19 51.89
이전 종가
51.59
시가
51.08
Bid
51.08
Ask
51.38
저가
51.08
고가
51.08
볼륨
1
일일 변동
-0.99%
월 변동
-0.18%
6개월 변동
12.34%
년간 변동율
14.17%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8