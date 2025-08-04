통화 / BLDE
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BLDE: Blade Air Mobility Inc - Class A
4.73 USD 0.15 (3.28%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BLDE 환율이 오늘 3.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.54이고 고가는 4.76이었습니다.
Blade Air Mobility Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BLDE News
- Archer vs. Joby: Which eVTOL Stock Has an Edge Currently?
- Joby Aviation stock soars after historic eVTOL flight between airports
- Should You Buy, Hold or Sell JOBY Stock Post Q2 Earnings?
- Flying Cars Aren't Just Science Fiction Anymore. This Company Is Leading the Charge in eVTOLs -- and Yes, It's Publicly Traded.
- Did Joby Aviation Just Make a Killer Deal, or Is Blade a Lemon?
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF focuses on CRISPR, sheds Roblox stock
- Blade Air Mobility: Disappointing Exit (NASDAQ:BLDE)
- Blade Air Mobility earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- Stock Market News for Aug 5, 2025
- Blade Air Mobility Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings: The Details - Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)
- Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Cathie Wood’s Manic Monday Moves: Buys AMD and Nvidia, Sells Roblox and Blade Air Mobility - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio with AMD and NVDA stock buys
- Indexes post biggest daily pct gains since May 27 in rebound from Friday selloff
- Indexes end up 1%; investors ramp up rate-cut views after weaker payrolls
- Indexes up 1%; investors ramp up rate-cut views after weaker payrolls
- Joby to Buy Blade's Passenger Unit for up to $125M: What's Ahead?
- M&A News: Joby Aviation Stock Soars as Blade Deal Fast-Tracks Air Taxi Rollout - TipRanks.com
- Wall Street rebounds as Fed rate cut bets intensify on weaker payrolls
- Wayfair, CommScope Holding, Steelcase, IDEXX Laboratories And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Joby Stock Flies On Blade Deal And Military Edge In Race To The Future - Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)
- Why Joby Stock Is Gaining Altitude Today
- Wall Street springs higher after Friday's tumultuous selloff
- Why Is Joby Aviation Stock Surging Monday? - Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE), Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)
일일 변동 비율
4.54 4.76
년간 변동
2.36 5.17
- 이전 종가
- 4.58
- 시가
- 4.65
- Bid
- 4.73
- Ask
- 5.03
- 저가
- 4.54
- 고가
- 4.76
- 볼륨
- 1.031 K
- 일일 변동
- 3.28%
- 월 변동
- 21.28%
- 6개월 변동
- 37.90%
- 년간 변동율
- 51.12%
20 9월, 토요일